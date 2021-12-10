Year-round food truck operation coming to Macon County

DECATUR — Starting in January, food truck owners and staff can begin serving their customer's favorite menu items.

During its monthly meeting on Thursday, the Macon County Board unanimously approved the resolution amending Chapter 91 ordinance of the Macon County Code or the food sanitation ordinance.

The new ordinance provides the food trucks and mobile units permits to operate year round. The current seasonal permits allow mobile facilities to operate from March 15 to Nov. 30.

“The food truck business is a business that is just going to continue to grow,” said Kathy Wade, Macon County director of environmental health and emergency preparedness, during a Sitings, Rules and Ordinance Sub-Committee meeting in November. “I want to make sure here in Macon County we are proactive, that we’re not only helping them grow but helping them succeed.”

Recommended for you…

The board voted to delay a vote on the ordinance change in November to allow for further discussions, board member Grant Noland said.

Macon County board member Marcy Rood said she didn't have to do much convincing. "Not this time," she said.

The Macon County Health Department will set regulations and provide permits, according to Rood. "They will send out notices, then they will coordinate with the city as well," she said. "They'll have the next step."

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.