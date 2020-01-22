Yelp launches new hygiene alerts to flag restaurants in Chicago and LA with the worst health inspection results

Illinois law eliminates license suspension for non-moving violations Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a law that eliminates driver's license suspensions for most non-moving violations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In San Francisco, the alerts feature seemed to dissuade people from patronizing offending restaurants, according to a paper from Harvard Business School that examined how different methods of disclosing hygiene information affects consumer behavior. When Yelp added health scores to restaurants’ review pages in 2013, those with low scores saw a 13% decrease in “purchase intentions” — taking steps like looking for directions or calling the restaurant. Once the pop-alerts were added in 2015, affected restaurants saw purchase intentions drop an additional 7%, and the number of reviews for those restaurants declined 11%.

Restaurants flagged with an alert were more likely than their peers to not be flagged again six months later, the study found, suggesting they may have improved their hygiene standards so as not to lose customers. The study also found restaurants with low health scores were more likely to close than their peers, though the relationship wasn’t statistically significant.

While restaurants’ hygiene information lives on most municipal Web sites, Sollitto said the alerts help make it more accessible and understandable for consumers at the moment they are making dining decisions.