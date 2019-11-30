Genealogical databases are a goldmine for police, but with few rules and little transparency

Critics did not agree, and said the repeated policy breeches and global search warrant show how easily privacy falls away.

"There's always a danger that things will be used beyond their initial targets, beyond their initial purpose," said Vera Eidelman, a DNA expert for the American Civil Liberties Union. She pointed to the way DNA searches at first limited to convicted felons now span the mothers, brothers, uncles, grandparents and cousins twice removed of people who simply want to know if they are German or a Viking.

FamilyTreeDNA lab manager Connie Bormans bristles at any use of the word "searching." Police see no more than any other user _ just the account name and contact information a user provides _ unless they get a warrant. She has turned away law enforcement that don't meet the company's permitted use rules.

Bormans said she can't envision a scenario where the familial search would backfire. "It is only a tool," Bormans said. "There is no way that they will get a profile and arrest someone solely on the profile."