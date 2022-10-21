Get in the Halloween spirit at these trunk or treat events

Saturday, Oct. 22
Villas of Holly Brook – 738 18th Street, Charleston, 5-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
GT Church, 500 S 27th St., Decatur, 6- 7:30 p.m.
First Christian Church, 125 E. South St., Moweaqua, 6-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave., Decatur, 5-7 p.m.
The Good Samaritan Inn, 920 N. Union St., Decatur, 4-6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Downtown Mattoon, Broadway, 5-8 p.m.
Evergreen Senior Living, 4825 Evergreen Court, Decatur, 5-7 p.m.
Shelbyville candy run, downtown Shelbyville, 5-7 p.m., shops will have a sign.
Scare on the Square, downtown Charleston, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, 4191 W US Highway 36, Decatur, 5-8 p.m.
Tabernacle Baptist Church, 650 N. Wyckles Road, Decatur, 4-6 p.m.
Galilee Baptist Church, 3470 Christmas Tree Road, Decatur, 4-7 p.m.
Downtown Effingham, 1-3 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
St. John's Lutheran Church, 2727 N. Union Blvd., Decatur, 4-6 p.m.
Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W. Ash Ave., Decatur, 3-5 p.m.
Assumption Football Field, 4-6 p.m.
Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St., Decatur, noon-2 p.m.
Boo at MU, Millikin University, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur, noon-4 p.m.
First Baptist Church, 1320 Arbor Drive, Decatur, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
United Methodist Church, Arcola, 5-6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31 - Halloween
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, 4-8 p.m.
First Baptist Church, 720 W. Main St., Mount Zion, 4-6 p.m. Drive-thru sack supper (hot dog, chips, drink) and a small treat bag.
Boys and Girls Club, 859 N. Jasper St., Decatur, 5-7 p.m.
New Vision Church, 550 N. Van Dyke St., Decatur, 5-7 p.m.
ByRider Decatur, 2190 E. Pershing Road, Decatur, 3-6 p.m. Costume contest and treats
South Shores Christian Church, 130 Bristol Drive, Decatur, 6-8 p.m. (hotdogs and popcorn available)
Mount Zion Presbyterian Church, 345 W. Main St., Mount Zion, 5-7:30 p.m.
