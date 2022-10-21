 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Get in the Halloween spirit at these trunk or treat events

Saturday, Oct. 22

Villas of Holly Brook – 738 18th Street, Charleston, 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

GT Church, 500 S 27th St., Decatur, 6- 7:30 p.m.

First Christian Church, 125 E. South St., Moweaqua, 6-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave., Decatur, 5-7 p.m.

The Good Samaritan Inn, 920 N. Union St., Decatur, 4-6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Downtown Mattoon, Broadway, 5-8 p.m. 

Evergreen Senior Living, 4825 Evergreen Court, Decatur, 5-7 p.m.

Shelbyville candy run, downtown Shelbyville, 5-7 p.m., shops will have a sign.

Scare on the Square, downtown Charleston, 5-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, 4191 W US Highway 36, Decatur, 5-8 p.m.

Tabernacle Baptist Church, 650 N. Wyckles Road, Decatur, 4-6 p.m.

Galilee Baptist Church, 3470 Christmas Tree Road, Decatur, 4-7 p.m.

Downtown Effingham, 1-3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

St. John's Lutheran Church, 2727 N. Union Blvd., Decatur, 4-6 p.m.

Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W. Ash Ave., Decatur, 3-5 p.m.

Assumption Football Field, 4-6 p.m.

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St., Decatur, noon-2 p.m.

Boo at MU, Millikin University, 1184 W. Main St., Decatur, noon-4 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 1320 Arbor Drive, Decatur, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

United Methodist Church, Arcola, 5-6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 - Halloween

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, 4-8 p.m.

First Baptist Church, 720 W. Main St., Mount  Zion, 4-6 p.m. Drive-thru sack supper (hot dog, chips, drink) and a small treat bag.

Boys and Girls Club, 859 N. Jasper St., Decatur, 5-7 p.m.

New Vision Church, 550 N. Van Dyke St., Decatur, 5-7 p.m.

ByRider Decatur, 2190 E. Pershing Road, Decatur, 3-6 p.m. Costume contest and treats

South Shores Christian Church, 130 Bristol Drive, Decatur, 6-8 p.m. (hotdogs and popcorn available)

Mount Zion Presbyterian Church, 345 W. Main St., Mount Zion, 5-7:30 p.m.

