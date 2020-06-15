Getting Creative: Children's Museum of Illinois offering Camp in a Box

Because of the coronavirus, the traditional camps that would have started this week at the Children's Museum of Illinois can't be held.
Instead, the museum is offering Camp in a Box, projects that can be completed at home.
Above, Guest Services Coordinator Elizabeth Merrill works Monday to pack boxes with instructions, parent notes and 99 percent of the supplies needed to complete the projects. Some of the required project materials, like celery, will need to be provided by the camper at home.
At right, some of the items included in the boxes are pictured. The camps are sponsored by Decatur Memorial Foundation and will provide much-needed revenue to meet expenses while the museum remains closed to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions.
"It'll be a tricky time for a while," said Abby Koester, vice president of operations. "The museum has lost over half of our operating revenue because all field trips, fundraisers, Fairy Tale Ball, summer camps, all of which normally keep the lights on."
1992: Diane Mitchell reads the story "Over in the Meadow" during the Wednesday's Child program at the Children's Museum of Illinois. Listening intently are Jourdan Nicole, 4, and Daniel Finney, 4.
Jack Joggerst, 5, has fun on Tuesday in the Super Service Center at one of the interactive sections on the first floor at the Children's Museum of Illinois. Jack was there with his sister, Claire Joggerst. Both are from Missouri but visiting family in Decatur.
Ava Wetzel, 3, collects some ducks after one of the heats on Saturday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois for the 28th annual Duck Derby. Wetzel is from Decatur. More photos and a video at herald-review.com.
Lea Sullivan, 4, dances with Jasmine during the Fairy Tale Ball on Friday at the Children's Museum of Illinois in Decatur. The event featured live animals, games, food and drink, princesses including Tinker Bell, Elsa, Jasmine, Saturday will feature Tinker Bell, Ariel, Moana. Saturday's hours are from 6pm-8pm. More photos at www.herald-review.com
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Top to bottom, twin sisters Maddie Smith, 8, Mia Smith, 8, and younger sister Isabella Smith,4, of San Marcos, California, play in confetti during the “Happy Noon Year” event Tuesday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. The sisters were attending the event while visiting with family in the area.
Top to bottom, twin sisters Maddie Smith, 8, Mia Smith, 8, and younger sister Isabella Smith,4, of San Marcos, Calif., play in confetti during the Happy Noon Year event at the Children’s Museum of Illinois. The sisters were attending the event while visiting with family in the area.
Nine-year-old Brooklyn Watson visited the Children’s Museum of Illinois with her family and was tempted to look inside a giant, seven-foot tall eyeball placed in the center of the second floor.
The new Z.O. & O. Express Train route takes riders past the Children's Museum of Illinois. Visitors can enjoy the longer track experience starting Friday.
Bryant Wallace, 4, gets excited after creating a big bubble on Saturday at The Children’s Museum of Illinois for the 28th annual Duck Derby. More photos and a video at www.herald-review.com.
Progress of the Scovill Zoo train expansion project is shown near The Children’s Museum of Illinois Thursday.
Herald & Review/Lisa Morrison Eilley Hughes gets a little help creating her magic wand during craft time at the Children's Museum of Illinois.
Herald & Review, Jim Bowling Vivian Reising,4, dances with her mother Paige Reising in the museum dance area during “Happy Noon Year” event Tuesday at the Children’s Museum of Illinois.
