Getting Creative: Children's Museum of Illinois offering Camp in a Box

Because of the coronavirus, the traditional camps that would have started this week at the Children's Museum of Illinois can't be held.

Instead, the museum is offering Camp in a Box, projects that can be completed at home.

Above, Guest Services Coordinator Elizabeth Merrill works Monday to pack boxes with instructions, parent notes and 99 percent of the supplies needed to complete the projects. Some of the required project materials, like celery, will need to be provided by the camper at home.

At right, some of the items included in the boxes are pictured. The camps are sponsored by Decatur Memorial Foundation and will provide much-needed revenue to meet expenses while the museum remains closed to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"It'll be a tricky time for a while," said Abby Koester, vice president of operations. "The museum has lost over half of our operating revenue because all field trips, fundraisers, Fairy Tale Ball, summer camps, all of which normally keep the lights on."

