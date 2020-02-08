Glancing Back for Feb. 8-10

CHARLESTON — State Rep. Mike Weaver has resigned as a member of the Eastern Illinois University faculty to avoid a possible conflict of interest. Weaver, R-Ashmore, recently was appointed chairman of the House Appropriations Committee for Education and vice chairman of the House Higher Education Committee. Weaver explained that he is now in a position to guide legislation that would directly affect EIU. Weaver has been on leave without pay for several years. He has been listed as a member of the Lumpkin College of Business faculty since 1979, both on a full-time or part-time basis… MATTOON — A six-pound turnip growing in Fred Decker’s garden included a little something extra to its giant size — a gold-colored ring. Loren Lineberry, a friend of Decker and employee, lost a ring lost a ring in 1991 that his now-deceased wife had given him in 1946. Three years after the ring was lost, it was found — with the base of the six-pound turnip growing through it. Lineberry, who had lost the ring once previously, said, “I think from now on I’ll wear it on a chain around my neck.” … CHARLESTON — Six area law enforcement agencies will be able to hire additional officers after receiving a federal grant. U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard announced yesterday that the agencies will receive $380,000 from the Funding Accelerated for Smaller Towns grant program. The agencies receiving grants include Casey police, $75,000; Greenup police, $66,791; Charleston, $66,757.50; Mattoon, 64,968.75; Clark County Sheriff’s Dept., $57,726; and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Dept., $49,209.75. The funding will account for up to 75 percent of a new hire’s salary and benefits for three years.