Glancing Back for Feb. 8-10

100 years ago, Feb. 8, 1920
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1970
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council approved a study last night that will lead to rate increase proposals for the water and sewer departments. The study will cost the water and sewer departments $8,500 each. Commissioner Mike Nichols said the last rate study and rate increase was in 1987. The study involves analyzing data and doing projections that cannot be done internally, said water department General Manager Mike Smyser… MATTOON — Blowing snow yesterday made for some very hazardous travel conditions resulting in numerous accidents on Interstate 57 and on secondary roads. Illinois State Police District 10 in Pesotum reported numerous accidents on I-57 between Champaign and Mattoon. Traffic on I-57 was backed up yesterday evening when a semi-trailer jack-knifed on the highway. Coles County Sheriff’s Department officers and others investigated a bicycle on top of ice on the Embarras River near Charleston. They eventually concluded the bike was abandoned and that no accident had taken place… CHARLESTON — Seth A. Padovan of Charleston is one of 26 science, math and engineering students who spent the 1994 fall semester at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee as a participant in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Science and Engineering Research Semester. Padovan, a pre-engineering student at Eastern Illinois University, spent the semester conducting research in Oak Ridge’s Health Sciences Division.
100 years ago, Feb. 9, 1920
MATTOON — Contractors will soon submit bids for improvements to the Coles Country Club building and grounds. The Country Club, which had a 10-year lease on the grounds with option to purchase, has decided to buy the grounds. Now members are looking at improving the building. It is estimated the cost of the grounds and improvements under contemplation will be in the neighborhood of $17,000. Plans call for moving the building to a little grove to the south of its present location. The plan is to add a basement and to construct a second story addition... MATTOON — Measles still form the principal number of contagious diseases in Mattoon, according to a statement today from the office of Dr. R.J. Coultas, Mattoon health officer. Every day has new cases of measles reported, and Mattoon is fairly plastered with quarantine signs, some blocks having four or five under quarantine. Over the weekend, there also were 12 cases of the flu reported in Mattoon. Physicians state they have never seen so much illness as is now prevalent in Mattoon.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Fifteen American Field Service exchange students and their sponsors spent the weekend in Mattoon. The students, most of them attending high schools in this part of Illinois, stayed with Mattoon families. They attended the Mattoon-Lincoln basketball game Friday night, had a pizza party and dance, toured the R.R. Donnelley & Sons plant, went bowling and enjoyed some other activities. Students here for the weekend were from Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Thailand, Portugal, Japan, Peru, Denmark, Australia (2), Colombia, Ecuador, Norway, Chile and Argentina... CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University officials have mailed out offers to purchase six plots east of Seventh Street and north of Johnson Avenue in Charleston to be used as the site for a new School of Business building. Martin Schaefer, vice president for development at EIU, said the university also is offering to buy property north of the Booth House on the west side of Fourth Street. Replies to the offers are not expected for several weeks. Schaefer said the amount of money allotted by the university for purchase of the properties was not to exceed $80,000.
25 years ago, 1995
CHARLESTON — State Rep. Mike Weaver has resigned as a member of the Eastern Illinois University faculty to avoid a possible conflict of interest. Weaver, R-Ashmore, recently was appointed chairman of the House Appropriations Committee for Education and vice chairman of the House Higher Education Committee. Weaver explained that he is now in a position to guide legislation that would directly affect EIU. Weaver has been on leave without pay for several years. He has been listed as a member of the Lumpkin College of Business faculty since 1979, both on a full-time or part-time basis… MATTOON — A six-pound turnip growing in Fred Decker’s garden included a little something extra to its giant size — a gold-colored ring. Loren Lineberry, a friend of Decker and employee, lost a ring lost a ring in 1991 that his now-deceased wife had given him in 1946. Three years after the ring was lost, it was found — with the base of the six-pound turnip growing through it. Lineberry, who had lost the ring once previously, said, “I think from now on I’ll wear it on a chain around my neck.” … CHARLESTON — Six area law enforcement agencies will be able to hire additional officers after receiving a federal grant. U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard announced yesterday that the agencies will receive $380,000 from the Funding Accelerated for Smaller Towns grant program. The agencies receiving grants include Casey police, $75,000; Greenup police, $66,791; Charleston, $66,757.50; Mattoon, 64,968.75; Clark County Sheriff’s Dept., $57,726; and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Dept., $49,209.75. The funding will account for up to 75 percent of a new hire’s salary and benefits for three years.
100 years ago, Feb. 10, 1920
MATTOON — Just seven influenza cases were reported in Mattoon yesterday, according to Mattoon Health Officer Dr. R.J. Coultas. While there are a large number of people ill with bad colds and other ailments, influenza appears to be backing off the map. Dr. Coultas stated that those people with influenza in their homes should not take books from the public library. And if they do take them they should be courteous enough to notify the librarian when the books are returned so those books may not go out to some home and carry the infection with them... SHELBYVILLE — Vincent T. Storm of Windsor Township reports that he got 30 gallons of lard from a hog he recently butchered. The animal weighed 600 pounds and the lard tipped the scales at 240 pounds, amounting to 4/10ths the weight of the hog.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — By unanimous vote, the Lake Land College Board last night agreed to enter into a professional negotiations agreement with the Lake Land Faculty Association. The agreement provides for three members of the board and the faculty association to negotiate salaries, related economic conditions of employment, grievance adjustment procedures, sabbaticals and tenure. In the agreement the board recognized the association as "the exclusive and sole negotiation agent for all full-time staff members who have contracted half-time and more" assignments... MATTOON — The city recreation beginners baton class had a turnout of 17 girls getting instruction from instructors Jean Cole and Janet Dooley. Beginning baton twirlers included Lisa Kirts, Mary Lawrence, Lori Leathers, Jennifer Coor, Lisa Warrem, Julie Sparrow, Philomena Sparks, Maria Genta, Connie Price, Angela Sparks, Teresa Genta, Dena Leathers, Lisa Wilkey, Anne Lawrence, Tracy Kingery, Dawn Brooks and Trudy Creed.
25 years ago, 1995
SPRINGFIELD — Although he had a lot of reservations about the bill that abolishes the Board of Governors system, state Sen. Harry “Babe” Woodyard voted in favor of the bill yesterday. The Senate voted 33-23 along party lines to abolish the BGU and Board of Regents. It also approved a second bill that merges Sangamon State with the University of Illinois. An identical House bill, sponsored by state Rep. Mike Weaver, R-Ashmore, is expected to come up for a vote today… WASHINGTON — Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar was flattered that presidential aspirant Bob Dole mentioned him as a possible running mate, but doesn’t think it will happen. Edgar, of Charleston, was one of several possible vice presidential candidates on Dole’s list. Edgar said he was flattered, but isn’t packing his bags. But Edgar said Dole would be an excellent president and that the senator will attend the Illinois Republican Party’s fund-raiser in Chicago next month… CHARLESTON — Masonic Lodge No. 35 of Charleston will have a 150th Anniversary Kickoff Breakfast Saturday in the basement of the Masonic Temple, 651 W. Lincoln Ave. The after-breakfast program will include a presentation by Jim Norman, 33rd degree Mason, as the keynote speaker, and a historical presentation about the Charleston lodge. Chartered on Oct. 8, 1845, the Charleston Masonic Lodge is one of the oldest organizations in Coles County.