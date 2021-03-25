Glancing Back for March 25

100 years ago,
March 25, 1921
MATTOON — A cut of 24 additional employees in the car department of the Big Four Railroad has been posted. The reason for the cut is slackening of business. The extent of the slackness in railroad business is shown in the motive department where 35 engineers have been sent back to firing, and about 70 firemen have been without runs the last two months. There has been an increasing depression in business with the approach of spring... MATTOON — With the claim that the child is being commercialized to earn a living for her step-father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Murphy, E.H. Miller of Mattoon has taken steps to save his daughter, dubbed "Baby Bernadine" for public appearances as a singer and dancer. Mr. Miller filed suit in court yesterday afternoon and as a result the child, said to be 8 years old, was taken charge of by Constable C.A. Jones of Mattoon last night as she was leaving the Lincoln Theater in Charleston where she had given a performance at which an admission of 25 cents and war tax was charged. The parents divorced in 1915. The former Mrs. Miller then married Murphy in 1918. The father claims that his daughter "has been taught songs and dances, including shimmy dances, unbecoming to a little girl of such tender years."
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling yesterday upholding the constitutionality of the New York state flag desecration law will not necessarily affect a flag case now pending in Coles County. The Supreme Court upheld the law in a 4-4 vote with Justice William O. Douglas not voting. Under Supreme Court rules, a tie vote sustains the ruling of the last court to act on the case. In the New York case, the flag law had been upheld by the New York Court of Appeals. Laurence Grabb, attorney for Ted A. Kirkland, 22, of Mattoon, who is under indictment in Coles County under the Illinois flag desecration law, said Justice Douglas did not vote on the New York case because some attorneys involved also represent Douglas in another case. Grabb said Douglas presumably would not disqualify himself from other cases which did not involve his own attorneys and that the justice had written a dissenting opinion in a similar case. Kirkland was arrested by Mattoon police in November for having a flag sewn on the crotch of his pants... CHARLESTON — Officers for the coming year were elected at an organizational meeting of the Charleston Community Hospital board of directors last night. William A. Reat was elected president of the board. Other officers include Edward J. Boone, vice president; Carl Tinder, re-elected treasurer; and Mrs. Frances Caudill, secretary.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — The Mattoon Community Food Center celebrated its 10th anniversary of serving the community with an open house. A gathering of about 75 people gathered outside the food center to hear one of the founders, current director and other officials. The Rev. Robert Clark of the First Christian Church, along with the late Charles Masching, are credited for establishing the food pantry. They created the organization that has grown to serve more than 9,000 families each year. Current Executive Director Carl Sartwell said the food center's work would not be possible without the 75 volunteers who help run the center... MATTOON — About 120 athletes from area high schools received a free heart scan Saturday at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The event was sponsored jointly by SBLHC, five area Rotary clubs, General Electric Medical Laboratories, Hewlett-Packard and cardiologist Dr. Shailesh Zaveri. Dr. Phil Kepp, a Mattoon dentist and Rotary liaison with the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation, said about $9,000 was raised for the scans with "Rotary Night at the Movies" at Showplace 8. Kepp said 300 people attended the movie fundraiser and 400 others made donations... CARBONDALE — A feature story about am mysterious little dog who drew out the best in people took first place in the 1996 Polly Robinson Feature Writing Contest. Southern Illinois University's school of journalism sponsors the annual competition. Janice Hunt of Oakland, a staff writer at the JGTC, won top honors with her story, "For Love of Blackie," published Feb. 6. Hunt will receive a $150 cash prize for her story of the 30th anniversary of Blackie's death and how the faithful dog impacted those who came in contact with it.