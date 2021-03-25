Glancing Back for March 25

MATTOON — A cut of 24 additional employees in the car department of the Big Four Railroad has been posted. The reason for the cut is slackening of business. The extent of the slackness in railroad business is shown in the motive department where 35 engineers have been sent back to firing, and about 70 firemen have been without runs the last two months. There has been an increasing depression in business with the approach of spring... MATTOON — With the claim that the child is being commercialized to earn a living for her step-father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Murphy, E.H. Miller of Mattoon has taken steps to save his daughter, dubbed "Baby Bernadine" for public appearances as a singer and dancer. Mr. Miller filed suit in court yesterday afternoon and as a result the child, said to be 8 years old, was taken charge of by Constable C.A. Jones of Mattoon last night as she was leaving the Lincoln Theater in Charleston where she had given a performance at which an admission of 25 cents and war tax was charged. The parents divorced in 1915. The former Mrs. Miller then married Murphy in 1918. The father claims that his daughter "has been taught songs and dances, including shimmy dances, unbecoming to a little girl of such tender years."