Glancing Back for May 1

100 years ago, May 1, 1920
MATTOON — The long-heralded and long-awaited Community Circus has come and in the wake of its first show last night left a trail of glory more brilliant than that of anything preceding it of a home-talent character. A greater number of people were engaged in its presentation than anything ever given before to the Mattoon public. As Ringmaster E.C. Craig said to the audience, "It is the show of all shows, the circus of all circuses, Barnum & Bailey in their palmiest days having been put to shame. The entertainment was given this afternoon at 2:30 o'clock and will again this evening... MATTOON — Fifty years ago today, May 1, 1870, Dr. S.A. Campbell hung out his shingle and began his practice as a dental surgeon in Mattoon. He has the distinction of having the longest term of service of any dentist or physician in Coles County. Dr. Campbell had been discharged from the Union Army in 1865 and used his military pay to enroll in college in Philadelphia. While traveling for a dental supply company, he decided to "trust my fate to Mattoon as a growing town with an assured future." Dr. Campbell is one of seven men who have rounded out half a century or more of business or professional service in Mattoon. The others are Harrison Joseph, J.M. Mitchell, Judge James W. Craig, Captain Joseph Withington, Judge D.T. McIntyre and W.R. Coppage.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — The first apprentice at the R.R. Donnelley and Sons Co. Mattoon plant has graduated. Ronald Russell of Neoga just completed a 2 1/2-year training course as a maintenance machinist. Russell is the first apprentice to graduate in this plant since the plant began operations. Training consisted of classroom studies and on-the-job training. Employees at Donnelley also formed a horse riding organization called the Lakeside Trailriders Association. The group recently held its first outing at the Coles County Fairgrounds. Officers include Robert Perry, president; Don Mayhew, vice president; Judy Gass, secretary; and Frances Handley, treasurer... CHARLESTON — Dwight C. "Rick" Walker, meter man for 18 years at the Charleston Police Department, was named Patrolman of the Year last night. Walker, 51, was selected for the award by his fellow officers, the first such award for the department. Walker, who worked for the Charleston Water Department for nine years before becoming a police officer, is married. He and his wife Lena have one daughter, Joyce. Walker is the senior member of the police force.
25 years ago, 1995
MATTOON — Something was missing at this year's Herb Festival, but most people didn't seem to mind. Heavy rains didn't plague festival-goers as has been the case at least the past three years and visitors were able to freely shop without the nuisance of umbrellas. "We got a good crowd early and it has continued," said Carolyn Suerdieck of the Picket Fence. She and Peggy Kepp helped organize this year's festival. About 35 exhibitors set up herb and craft stands outside of local antique, craft and other stores Saturday... MATTOON — Head Start students in Mattoon got a special gift this year on the national program's 30th anniversary. New equipment in a fenced-in playground area allows children more space and more activities outside the school on DeWitt Avenue. The project started small, with the Mattoon Rotary Club pledging to expand the fenced-in area. As it became apparent the needs were bigger, Rotary involved the Ronald McDonald Children's Charities and First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust. The McDonald's Charities donated $6,700. The bank most of the rest of the nearly $11,000 project.
