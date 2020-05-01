Glancing Back for May 1

MATTOON — The long-heralded and long-awaited Community Circus has come and in the wake of its first show last night left a trail of glory more brilliant than that of anything preceding it of a home-talent character. A greater number of people were engaged in its presentation than anything ever given before to the Mattoon public. As Ringmaster E.C. Craig said to the audience, "It is the show of all shows, the circus of all circuses, Barnum & Bailey in their palmiest days having been put to shame. The entertainment was given this afternoon at 2:30 o'clock and will again this evening... MATTOON — Fifty years ago today, May 1, 1870, Dr. S.A. Campbell hung out his shingle and began his practice as a dental surgeon in Mattoon. He has the distinction of having the longest term of service of any dentist or physician in Coles County. Dr. Campbell had been discharged from the Union Army in 1865 and used his military pay to enroll in college in Philadelphia. While traveling for a dental supply company, he decided to "trust my fate to Mattoon as a growing town with an assured future." Dr. Campbell is one of seven men who have rounded out half a century or more of business or professional service in Mattoon. The others are Harrison Joseph, J.M. Mitchell, Judge James W. Craig, Captain Joseph Withington, Judge D.T. McIntyre and W.R. Coppage.