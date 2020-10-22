Glancing Back for Oct. 22

CHARLESTON — The man or woman who enters the polls and casts a vote on Nov. 2, is to have "some job," to say the least. On this ballot appear 224 names, all candidates for some office, ranging from president of the United States down to Coles County surveyor. The ballot is to be 25 inches deep and 34 inches wide, making it a veritable blanket, with which the voter will have to tussle. It is said to be the largest ballot ever printed for use by Coles County voters... MATTOON — More than 100 farmers were present yesterday afternoon at Mattoon City Hall to organize the Farmers Cooperative Elevator Company. J.H. Cottingham presided over the meeting and Ray G. Redding was secretary. The farmers argued that a profit of 10 to 50 cents on every bushel of corn, for instance, was more than they wished to pay. It was the belief of those present that a large part of this money represented the difference between profit and loss on the part of the farmer. Directors chosen were W.C. Abell, Gus Degler, Ed Shea, A.B. Lidster and C.H. Scott.