Glancing Back for Oct. 22

100 years ago,
Oct. 22, 1920
CHARLESTON — The man or woman who enters the polls and casts a vote on Nov. 2, is to have "some job," to say the least. On this ballot appear 224 names, all candidates for some office, ranging from president of the United States down to Coles County surveyor. The ballot is to be 25 inches deep and 34 inches wide, making it a veritable blanket, with which the voter will have to tussle. It is said to be the largest ballot ever printed for use by Coles County voters... MATTOON — More than 100 farmers were present yesterday afternoon at Mattoon City Hall to organize the Farmers Cooperative Elevator Company. J.H. Cottingham presided over the meeting and Ray G. Redding was secretary. The farmers argued that a profit of 10 to 50 cents on every bushel of corn, for instance, was more than they wished to pay. It was the belief of those present that a large part of this money represented the difference between profit and loss on the part of the farmer. Directors chosen were W.C. Abell, Gus Degler, Ed Shea, A.B. Lidster and C.H. Scott.
50 years ago, 1970
MATTOON — Dr. E.X. Link was surprised by fellow Kiwanis members yesterday as they presented him with a trophy for being their "No. 1 Salesman." Link has sold 753 tickets to the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day on Saturday. Link said he is trying to sell 900 or 1,000 tickets. Clyde Kirk presented the trophy to Link, who received a standing ovation. Funds from Pancake Day will be used to help underprivileged children... MATTOON — James E. Barnes II, 24, of Champaign may be the first law student to practice in Coles County. The third-year law student at the University of Illinois will have a limited practice under attorneys Laurence Grabb and Nolan Sims of Mattoon. Grabb is the county public defender. Barnes said he apparently will be able to handle misdemeanor cases by himself, but in felony cases he will have a licensed attorney in the courtroom with him.
25 years ago, 1995
Sunday. No paper.
