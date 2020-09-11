Got hazardous waste at your home? Sullivan event offers chance to get rid of it

SULLIVAN – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event Saturday, Sept. 12, in Sullivan.
The free collection will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Wyman Park, 725 N. Worth St.
Accepted items include chemical cleaners, oil-based paints, thinners, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, kerosene, weed killers, insecticides and pesticides, old or outdated medication, and similar hazardous household products. Fluorescent and other high-intensity discharge lamps may also be brought to the collections.
Items that are not accepted include latex paint, explosives, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, agricultural chemicals and business wastes.
A complete list of household hazardous wastes that are and are not accepted is available here.
There will be another collection event on Nov. 7 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
