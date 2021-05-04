 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
12 new COVID cases added in Macon County
0 comments

12 new COVID cases added in Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

This adorable best friend is also a life saver. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Tuesday reported 12 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

To date, there have been 10,589 positive cases in the county. Of those, 402 remain in isolation, 11 are hospitalized and 190 have died.

COVID-19 Graphs

Macon County COVID-19 statistics for May 4, 2021

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 2,211 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 19 additional deaths.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How can U.S. solve problem of vaccine hesitancy?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News