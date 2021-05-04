12 new COVID cases added in Macon County

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Tuesday reported 12 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
To date, there have been 10,589 positive cases in the county. Of those, 402 remain in isolation, 11 are hospitalized and 190 have died.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 2,211 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 19 additional deaths.
A look back at Decatur pageants
1949
Waiting for their turn
Jan Kenny
37 competing to be queen
Fair queen hopefuls
Maryanne Sandlin
Maryanne Sandlin
Queen Debbie Conerty
Debbie Conerty
Miss Decatur 1958
Miss Decatur 1959
Nancy Nottlemann
Top of the rainbow
Rec Queen crowned
Ali Rebecca Gauss
Jill Scultz
The winner!
Jennifer Scehnet
Tammy Kinsey
Stephanie Ray
Franci Hector
Franci Hector Miss Recreation contest winner
Miss Decatur Recreation Deanne
Kim Nickels
Miss Decatur Recreation 1981
1981
1979
The winner
Newly crowned
Nervous waiting
Jennifer Starr
The final countdown
1989
1989
Queen hopefuls
Lora Hall
Queen contest
Annette Unser
Debbie Conerty
Anne Hubbard
1979
43 candidates
Thirty vie for queen title
Fair queen contestants
Macon County's Entry
1975
Future Miss Illinois?
Crowning ceremony
Pageant bid okayed
Beauty's Quest
Needle and thread
There she is...
Miss Decatur and talent
Miss Nottelmann
Packs for trip
Judy Schliper wins Miss Decatur title
'61 Miss Decatur Contest
Surprised
Ann Owens
Miss Decatur 1928
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR