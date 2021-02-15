2nd dose COVID clinic scheduled for Tuesday in Decatur is delayed until Thursday

DECATUR — The Arctic weather and heavy snow has forced the cancellation of the Macon County Health Department’s second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic that had been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16.
A news release from Emily O’Connell, the MCHD’s Health educator, said that clinic was now rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, at Richland Community College.
Those who had appointments for Tuesday should report at the same time on Thursday, O’Connell said. If the day change presents a schedule conflict, call (217) 718-6205 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and staff will work with patients to schedule a new appointment.
