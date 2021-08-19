59 new COVID-19 cases reported in Macon County

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported Thursday another 59 new COVID-19 cases in the county.
Adrienne Newman, health educator for the department, noted that, upon further checking, one previously reported case turned out to be from outside the county.
“This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 12,110 since the start of the pandemic,” Newman added.
More information, including a demographic breakdown of the numbers, will be released Friday. The most recent statistics show there have been 211 COVID-related deaths in Macon County since the pandemic began, and 31 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday.
PHOTOS: Volunteers during COVID-19 in Central Illinois
