A new report said 6 feet may not be enough for social distance. Here’s what some doctors say.

Lin also said distance is only one aspect of transmission. How long you're with someone is another factor. Passing by someone on the sidewalk is much different than standing and talking. "Because these types of encounters are brief and they're outdoors, I think the risk is negligible," Lin said.

Standing outside at 6 feet apart with masks should be fine, Landon said, but inside is a different story. If you plan on eating in a restaurant, for example, she said 8 feet might be better than 6 feet since it means a number of people interacting in a small space.

“Think about it as 10 people having a book club in your living room versus 10 people having a book club in a gymnasium,” Landon said.

Inside, Landon said, part of the concern is proper ventilation. Outside, there’s an unlimited amount of fresh air so the virus can’t become trapped. Indoors, without the introduction of new air, there may be an increased risk. In hospitals, ventilation systems exchange air at least six times in an hour. In regular buildings, like restaurants or libraries, there may be fewer air exchanges. Plus, turning up the heat or AC can make it difficult for common ventilation systems to filter air. Landon said indoors, both proper distance and wearing a mask are imperative.