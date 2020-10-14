A special high-dose flu shot for seniors is in limited supply in Illinois

A high-dose flu shot designed for people 65 years of age and older is in limited supply in Illinois.

Some pharmacies and doctors' offices still have enough of the special vaccine, but those that don’t blame shipping delays from a manufacturer, as well as increased demand for the vaccine amid COVID-19. It’s possible that the U.S. will have a mild flu season -- following a light season in the southern hemisphere and because of mask use and social distancing -- but experts don’t know for sure. Public health leaders urge people to get flu shots so they don’t have to contend with COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

“A normal amount we might have given last year just wasn’t enough this year,” said Dr. Robert Healy, chief quality officer at Urbana-based Carle Health, of the senior flu shot. “We regularly get the high-dose flu shot in, but it rapidly goes out and we’re down to zero again.”

Amita Health, which has 19 hospitals in Illinois, said some of its providers may have temporarily run out of the senior shot, as the system waits for additional shipments.

The Tribune called 20 chain pharmacy locations in Chicago and the suburbs this week to see if they had the senior flu shot in stock. Nearly half said they did not, with some offering waiting lists.