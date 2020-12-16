Abbott’s rapid COVID-19 test receives FDA approval for at-home use; can be shipped to consumers’ homes

Abbott Laboratories said Wednesday it received federal emergency use authorization for its rapid COVID-19 test to be used at peoples’ homes, with results available in 15 minutes.

The medical device company is the latest to win emergency approval for an at-home coronavirus test from the Food and Drug Administration after Australian manufacturer Ellume received approval Tuesday to sell its test at drugstores.

The announcement comes at a time when the nation is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases and a vaccine made by Pfizer, initially administered to health care workers, enters the market.

Abbott plans to make 30 million BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests available in the first quarter of 2021, with an additional 90 million tests in the second quarter, the company said in a news release Wednesday. The test will cost $25.

Abbott is partnering with digital health service provider eMed to deliver and oversee the administration of the tests. Dr. Partice Harris, CEO of eMed, said the company plans to begin the process Jan. 1, starting with a questionnaire.