Ages of Woodford, Cumberland county coronavirus residents released

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday released the ages of two Central Illinois residents who tested positive for coronavirus.

The department said the Woodford County resident is in his 70s and the Cumberland County resident is also in his 70s. Other details were not released.

"Possible exposures and travel histories for the two individuals are still being investigated and public health officials are working to identify and contact all individuals who are close contacts for these two cases," the department said in a news release.

They are the first cases outside of the Chicago area.

Additionally, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s have tested positive in St. Clair County near St. Louis. A DuPage County woman in her 60s residing in a long-term care facility has also tested positive.

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 64. In addition to cases in Cumberland, DuPage, St. Clair, and Woodford counties, there are seven new cases in Chicago, four in suburban Cook, one in Kane, and one in Lake counties.