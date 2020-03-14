Ages of Woodford, Cumberland county coronavirus residents released

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday released the ages of two Central Illinois residents who tested positive for coronavirus.
The department said the Woodford County resident is in his 70s and the Cumberland County resident is also in his 70s. Other details were not released.
"Possible exposures and travel histories for the two individuals are still being investigated and public health officials are working to identify and contact all individuals who are close contacts for these two cases," the department said in a news release.
They are the first cases outside of the Chicago area.
Additionally, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s have tested positive in St. Clair County near St. Louis. A DuPage County woman in her 60s residing in a long-term care facility has also tested positive.
The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 64. In addition to cases in Cumberland, DuPage, St. Clair, and Woodford counties, there are seven new cases in Chicago, four in suburban Cook, one in Kane, and one in Lake counties.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
“We are starting to receive results from commercial laboratory testing,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “With these additional results, we expect the number of identified cases to increase dramatically all across the state. It is vitally important that we implement social distancing measures, such as staying home and cancelling large events. These are actions that can reduce the number of infections that occur in the community, and ultimately alleviate the strain on our health care systems.”
On Friday, Pritzker closed all public and private schools statewide from Tuesday until March 30 in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.