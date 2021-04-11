All Illinoisans 16 and over can get COVID vaccines starting Monday. Here's what to know.

Those under the age of 18 can't go alone.

A parent or guardian has to accompany a minor to a vaccine appointment, unless there is proof of emancipation. Those who are 16 or 17 years old are also only able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, since Pfizer was the only company to include people that age in its clinical trials. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, in developing their versions of the vaccine, only studied adults 18 years and older — although both companies are currently studying how safe and effective their vaccines are for younger people.

There are now more than 1,000 places to get a vaccine.

At least 15 sites in the state are available to residents regardless of ZIP codes. More pharmacies have started giving out the vaccine, too, with 10 independent pharmacies now on board, as well as Meijer, two Costco locations, Kroger, HealthMart, Mariano's, Walmart and MedShoppe, among others. Local health departments may have more information on rural or targeted vaccine clinics, too, as the state has deployed "rapid response vaccination teams" to 12 counties recently.