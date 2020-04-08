Amid COVID-19, these Decatur-area residents have found way to stay active

Since McClimans classes are available to anyone, more people have joined the sessions. “One is out of state, two are three hours away, one is several hours away,” she said about her new clients.

The Decatur Family YMCA offers My Y reward points for activities such as walking outside, drinking water, bike rides, 10,000 steps or working out from home for 30 minutes. Points are redeemable for YMCA clothing and membership credit.

“We started small and we’ll build off of that,” Helm said. “We want to make it attainable due to limited resources.”

The DISC members can stay connected through fun opportunities as well. The facility’s Facebook page has a Bingo graph posted titled DISC-O, in which an activity is marked off each day. Not all are a physical activity. A person can try a new recipe, read a book or try a new online game. “It’s a way to focus and create a new routine,” Hewitt said. “And keeping your mind active.”

Physical activity doesn’t have to include weights and running shoes. Yard work and house cleaning require physical exertion. “Make the most out of your time at home,” Hewitt said. “Do something that will reduce stress down the road, like clean a drawer or a closet.”