Amid COVID-19, these Decatur-area residents have found way to stay active

DECATUR — Decatur residents Chelsea Seapy, 29, and her husband Corey, 33, continue to prepare for a Kansas City half marathon, even though it has been canceled.
“We run about three or four times a week,” she said.
Although they want to stay ready for races that become available after coronavirus restrictions have been lifted, the couple know running is an ideal way to keep their mental state healthy as well. They have taken advantage of online workouts as well.
Chelsea Seapy is a Decatur Public School teacher. Her husband is a Millikin University band director. Both are working from home during the stay-at-home orders.
“We are trying to keep a routine,” Chelsea Seapy said. “Just trying to do something, even if it’s walking for five minutes outside.”
“The key is to keep your distance, but get outside,” Corey Seapy said. “It’s easier to keep a distance when you’re outside, because there is a lot of space.”
The COVID-19 outbreak has caused the state's 12.6 million residents residents to hunker down at home, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker late last month extended the stay-at-home order until late April in an effort to contain the deadly virus. Residents are asked to leave their homes only for the essentials. Exercise is allowed.
Pritzker also ordered all schools statewide to shut down and closed dine-in service at bars and restaurants, but allowed businesses to continue delivery or carryout options.
The governor last week said people also should wear face masks when going outside.
Health and exercise experts said that now more than ever, it's important to stay moving. “When you’re active, you’re more than likely to eat healthier and drink your water, ” said Abby Helm, Decatur Family YMCA director of membership and development. “It’s kind of a trickle effect.”
Another added benefit to exercise is the reduction of stress. Helm said cortisol levels can be connected to weight gain and depression. “When you get moving and get activity, you're reducing the cortisol levels,” she said.
Staying active affects all levels of life, including as a mood-booster. “Being quarantined and the shelter-in-place, it's very easy to get sedentary,” said Tracy Hewitt, fitness supervisor at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center.
The mental fatigue caused by the uncertainty, as well as working from home or losing your job, can result in eating out of emotion and being sedentary, Hewitt said.
Getting outside for walks or a run is one healthy way to stay active. However, since health professionals suggest we stay inside, opportunities are available at home as well.
“There has been an absolute explosion of online instruction,” Hewitt said. “And they're free.”
Athletic clubs have been providing opportunities to stay active over the internet, including yoga, dance, Pilates, even a drumming class. “As for the fitness industry, we are trying to get creative,” Hewitt said. “Doing it through technology has been a saving grace for all of us trying to reach out to our community.”
Those who exercise are happier and more productive, the experts said. “When you go from having a daily routine to now a new normal, I think it makes people hyper sensitive to a routine,” Helm said. “People have even upped their game when it comes to staying active.”
The YMCA staff added daily information to their Facebook group encouraging better health. The staff has been in contact with members using social media. They also have a strong email database with ways to stay active. “We’ve got some really dedicated instructors who are missing their members,” Helm said. “They will be posting live workouts.”
Other health facilities have opportunities to encourage exercise.
Decatur Athletic Club offers Facebook Live classes from their instructors. They post a schedule for classes such as pilates, yoga, cardio and a spin class.
Fleet Feet, a Decatur store devoted to running, is offering a program called “Running is NOT Cancelled” with tips encouraging runners to stay with the activity at a safe distance.
Kimberly McClimans is a Zumba instructor who travels to various locations, such as community buildings, hospitals and churches, to provide hour-long classes. Since groups are unable to meet, she is bringing Zumba to them.
McClimans’ students have been tuning in to her classes on Facebook live. She provides a class at 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
“It’s okay, but I feel like I’m talking to myself,” she said.
With the new way of exercising, the students get a different view of the instructor. “You all never see my face and my expression when we are working out together,” McClimans said.
Since McClimans classes are available to anyone, more people have joined the sessions. “One is out of state, two are three hours away, one is several hours away,” she said about her new clients.
The Decatur Family YMCA offers My Y reward points for activities such as walking outside, drinking water, bike rides, 10,000 steps or working out from home for 30 minutes. Points are redeemable for YMCA clothing and membership credit.
“We started small and we’ll build off of that,” Helm said. “We want to make it attainable due to limited resources.”
The DISC members can stay connected through fun opportunities as well. The facility’s Facebook page has a Bingo graph posted titled DISC-O, in which an activity is marked off each day. Not all are a physical activity. A person can try a new recipe, read a book or try a new online game. “It’s a way to focus and create a new routine,” Hewitt said. “And keeping your mind active.”
Physical activity doesn’t have to include weights and running shoes. Yard work and house cleaning require physical exertion. “Make the most out of your time at home,” Hewitt said. “Do something that will reduce stress down the road, like clean a drawer or a closet.”
Running is one of the preferred ways to exercise for the Seapys, allowing them to get out of their home at least once a day.
The couple have plans to compete in triathlons in July.
Chelsea Seapy said staying moving pays off.
“I know my mental health is better when I’m exercising, especially now,” she said.
