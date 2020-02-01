Amid fears of coronavirus, second wave of seasonal flu hits US

NEW YORK — A second wave of seasonal influenza is taking hold in the U.S., just as health officials are on high alert for new cases of the novel coronavirus. Many of the symptoms are the same, but when it comes to immediate risk, Americans should fear the flu more.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than 19 million Americans have fallen ill with the flu so far this season, including 180,000 who ended up in the hospital. About 10,000 Americans have died, including more than 60 children.

The flu season, however, has taken a backseat to the coronavirus emanating from Wuhan, China. That pathogen has already infected almost 10,000 people in more than two dozen countries, the vast majority in China. In the U.S., there are only six cases of the coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV, five of whom were diagnosed after returning from China. The sixth contracted it from his wife, an Illinois resident in her sixties who had recently visited family in Wuhan. None have died.

Both viruses start off similarly: cough, fever, and in some cases difficulty breathing. The key difference is that people most at risk for the coronavirus will have either traveled to China or been in close contact with someone who is already infected, said Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.