Amid questions about coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes, Illinois to ramp up testing

She said the agency also releases the previous day’s data, in an effort to ensure accuracy. Regardless, she said, the agency plans to update the nursing home list once a week.

Until the state began releasing figures over the weekend, some people with family members in nursing homes didn’t know whether the facilities had reported any cases of the coronavirus.

Among them was Ken Loredo, who found out about the two dozen COVID-19 cases and seven deaths at Glenview Terrace, the north suburban long-term care facility where his mother lives.

Loredo said he talks to his mother daily. About two weeks ago, she was moved out of her room because her roommate had a fever, he said.

“I was like, ‘OK, well I haven’t heard anything from the facility so maybe they’re OK,’” he said. “Maybe this person is just sick. You know, it happens.”

But with the newly released statistics, Loredo is wondering if those residents were infected.