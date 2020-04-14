Antibody testing for COVID-19 is key to taming the pandemic, but doctors concerned about accuracy

In addition, Gronvall said, identifying antibodies that ably neutralize the virus could help lead to treatments or, ideally, a vaccine.

But, for now, the testing is being done mostly in an effort to understand the scope of the pandemic and help determine when it’s safe for people to venture out -- at least until there’s a more sweeping solution.

“The best solution here is going to be a vaccine ... and so whatever we can do to test as many people until that time comes is a bridge," Gronvall said.

Doctors on the ground say they are eager for the day when the FDA certifies the accuracy of tests that can be widely used. Part of the attraction is that serology tests are less expensive and simpler to process than the nasal swab tests.

“It’s a fairly cheap test, which is good, and it will tell you if you have you antibodies to the coronavirus, and that’s a very helpful piece of information,” said Dr. Rahul Khare, founder and CEO of Innovative Express Care, an immediate care facility on the North Side. “I think there’s going to be, in late May or June, two types of people: those who have been exposed and are immune and those who have not who may get it.

“What we really want to know is of the people who have chronic conditions, who are elderly -- have they gotten it and do they have to be extremely careful until there’s a way they can get antibodies to this somehow -- be it by vaccine, be it by plasma transfusion -- we don’t know yet,” he added. "But there will hopefully be a mechanism to develop those antibodies so the reaction of the body won’t be so great, causing all these illnesses that we’re seeing.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0