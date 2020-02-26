Appointments for LIHEAP begin Feb. 28
Appointments for LIHEAP begin Feb. 28

DECATUR — Local residents are able to schedule appointments in person or by phone for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

Those who meet the guidelines can call (217) 428-2193 or visit www.dmcoc.org, to schedule an appointment. Appointments will be issued on a first-come, first served basis until all slots are filled.

The program is administered by Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corp. for qualifying low-income families, seniors and those with disabilities. Applicants must meet income and residency criteria, and must bring proof of income for the past 30 days, a current utility bill, Social Security cards for all members of the household, and, if applicant receives assistance from the Illinois Department of Human Services, proof of TANF or other benefits.

