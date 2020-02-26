Appointments for LIHEAP begin Feb. 28

DECATUR — Local residents are able to schedule appointments in person or by phone for the
Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
Those who meet the guidelines can call (217) 428-2193 or visit
www.dmcoc.org, to schedule an appointment. Appointments will be issued on a first-come, first served basis until all slots are filled.
The program is administered by
Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corp. for qualifying low-income families, seniors and those with disabilities. Applicants must meet income and residency criteria, and must bring proof of income for the past 30 days, a current utility bill, Social Security cards for all members of the household, and, if applicant receives assistance from the Illinois Department of Human Services, proof of TANF or other benefits. Balloons soar above Shelbyville during 20th annual Touchstone Balloon Festival
GALLERY-touchstone-balloon-fest-01-101319.JPG
Bob Scobee, left, Tom Klitz, center, and Josh Shallenberger, right, watch a helium balloon float away from them to determine wind speed and direction before preparing their balloons for flight on Saturday in Shelbyville.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Ohio State freshman Scott Scobee revs up a high-power fan to force cool air into a balloon on Saturday during the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
Ohio State freshman Scott Scobee holds a rope attached to the top of a balloon during inflation on Saturday during the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
Bob Scobee, a pilot with Touchstone Energy, inflates a balloon with hot air on Saturday during the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
Hot air balloons float along the sky on Saturday during the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
Butch Belleville, a member of the Experimental Aviation Agency chapter 247 in Decatur, teaches children during a ground school session on Saturday during the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
Attendees watch as aircraft fly in and around the Shelby County Airport during the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival on Saturday in Shelbyville.
Balloons and aircraft soar on Saturday at the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
Balloons and aircraft soar on Saturday at the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
Balloons and aircraft soar on Saturday at the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
Balloons and aircraft soar on Saturday at the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
Balloons and aircraft soar on Saturday at the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
Balloons and aircraft soar on Saturday at the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
Balloons and aircraft soar on Saturday at the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
Balloons and aircraft soar on Saturday at the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
Balloons and aircraft soar on Saturday at the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
Balloons and aircraft soar on Saturday at the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
Balloons and aircraft soar on Saturday at the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
Balloons and aircraft soar on Saturday at the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
Balloons and aircraft soar on Saturday at the 20th annual Touchstone Energy Balloon Festival at the Shelby County Airport in Shelbyville.
