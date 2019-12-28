Are doctors washing their hands enough? These Illinois hospitals install technology to track hand hygiene.

Running from patient room to patient room, it can be surprisingly easy for doctors and nurses to forget to wash their hands, especially if they’re dealing with an emergency.

Hospitals have been working to boost hand hygiene for years, but health care providers still wash or sanitize their hands only about half as much as they should, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Now some Chicago area hospitals are trying a new tack to help them remember -- tracking technology.

The University of Chicago Medical Center, Elmhurst Hospital, Edward Hospital in Naperville, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park and MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn are all investing in technology that can monitor hand washing and hand sanitizing -- sometimes down to the individual employee -- through electronic sensors.

The new approach to hygiene comes as employers across a number of industries use technology to keep tabs on worker activity.

Some wonder whether hospital employees will chafe at being tracked. Questions also remain about whether it will reduce infections. But proponents say the hand hygiene technology is an effective way to hold hospital workers accountable for cleanliness and keep patients healthier.