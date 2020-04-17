As COVID-19 cases mount in Illinois nursing homes, exact locations remain a mystery

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Nearly 300 Illinois nursing home patients and staff have died from COVID-19, but exactly where still remains largely cloaked in secrecy.

Unlike some states, Illinois hasn’t named specific facilities where the virus has been detected. That’s been true even in cases of significant clusters of deaths.

While state officials signal that could be changing, for now patients, staff and family members often must rely on homes themselves to disclose cases, such as a Joliet home on Wednesday announcing 23 total deaths.

The lack of comprehensive information has led one advocacy group, AARP Illinois, to ask the state to begin posting cases and death counts online for each nursing home.

“In order for public policy people and health care experts to know what’s going on, why would we not have that information accessible, available and public?” said AARP State Director Bob Gallo.

The push for transparency comes in a state that, before the pandemic, struggled more than most for their nursing homes to follow rules to limit the spread of infection, and now is fighting a virus that has been particularly deadly to the oldest and most frail residents.