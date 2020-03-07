As the number of coronavirus cases grow, here’s how to prep your pantry for a pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I learned through the years just to tweak it,” said Nickerson. “Now we like Progresso soups because you don’t have to mix water in them. And they’ve got healthy ones, some that are a little thicker, some that are a little more spicy. So when we see those go on sale for $1 a can, we’ll pick up 20 cans.”

“I’ve tried to put chocolate away and my wife always gets into it and eats it,” he said laughing.

“I think the nicest thing that we have put away are the Pepperidge Farm Goldfish. We found those on sale. Those are really just good to snack on or to put in soups. We probably have about 15 of those packages in plastic food grade buckets from Menards.”

If you don’t like canned ravioli, chili, tuna or soup, then don’t get them. Again, store what you normally eat. That’s a lesson even the experts learn.

“Freeze dried stuff is so expensive,” said Nickerson. “I’ve got that. That is the real-emergency, emergency food when everything else is gone. I’ve got beans and rice and everything else in 5-gallon buckets also, that are put away just for emergency emergencies, for super long term, but the first line of defense is the Progresso, the raviolis, the chilis.”