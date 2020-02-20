Bill would end religious exemptions from student vaccines in Illinois

A bill introduced in the Illinois Senate would prevent parents from obtaining a religious exemption from medical vaccinations and require nearly all Illinois schoolchildren to follow the vaccine schedule recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Senate Bill 3668 was introduced by Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago.

The change would cover all students from prekindergarten to college. It also would allow a child 14 years or older to receive a vaccine without parental consent.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the synopsis of the bill, the proposed legislation would remove all language from state law that would let children attend school without being vaccinated because of religious reasons.

According to state immunization data, about 3% of all Illinois students are not vaccinated against major diseases from measles and mumps to polio and chicken pox.

It amounts to about 64,000 students statewide. Of those, about 18,000 are listed as noncompliant due to religious exemptions. About 2,300 are not vaccinated because of medical reasons. Less than 5,000 students are on approved alternate schedules.