Blood donations sought in Decatur for the month of May

DECATUR — There are three blood drive events coming up in May.

St. Patrick School blood drive from 2:30 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, at the Rectory Basement, 412 Jackson St., Decatur. Donors will receive a $10 voucher.

The Bloodmobile will parked from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 12, at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.

Donors will receive a $10 gift card to various locations, including Amazon, Dunkin' Donuts, Walmart, Lowe's, Starbucks and Target.

The event is sponsored by the Central Illinois Community Blood Center.

To schedule a donation, email jdurham@co.macon.il.us or visit www.bloodcenter.org using group code 60858.

Identification, mask and registration are required to donate.

Macon County Farm Bureau Bloodmobile will be parked from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 15, at 1150 W. Pershing Road, Decatur. Contact Betty Gosda, 217.877.2436 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60834.