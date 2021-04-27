 Skip to main content
Blood donations sought in Decatur for the month of May
Blood donations sought in Decatur for the month of May

DECATUR — There are three blood drive events coming up in May.

St. Patrick School blood drive from 2:30 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, at the Rectory Basement, 412 Jackson St., Decatur. Donors will receive a $10 voucher. 

The Bloodmobile will parked from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 12, at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.

Donors will receive a $10 gift card to various locations, including Amazon, Dunkin' Donuts, Walmart, Lowe's, Starbucks and Target.

The event is sponsored by the Central Illinois Community Blood Center.

Macon County Health Department hosts vaccine clinics on Tuesday, Wednesday

To schedule a donation, email jdurham@co.macon.il.us or visit www.bloodcenter.org using group code 60858.

Identification, mask and registration are required to donate.

Macon County Farm Bureau Bloodmobile will be parked from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 15, at 1150 W.  Pershing Road, Decatur. Contact Betty Gosda, 217.877.2436 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60834.

Find out how to Learn to Run in Decatur

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

