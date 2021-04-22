Blood donations sought in Decatur

DECATUR — The Bloodmobile will parked from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 12, at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.

Donors will receive a $10 gift card to various locations, including Amazon, Dunkin' Donuts, Walmart, Lowe's, Starbucks and Target.

The event is sponsored by the Central Illinois Community Blood Center.

To schedule a donation, email jdurham@co.macon.il.us or visit www.bloodcenter.org using group code 60858.

Identification, mask and registration are required to donate.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983.

