Blood donors can help plant a tree

DECATUR — ImpactLife is encouraging blood donations by offering a gift card and a tree planted in the donor’s name in a national forest.

The promotional event, titled Give Back and Go Green, will end May 15.

“Each blood donation is an investment in healthy communities. Planting trees does the same for our national forests,” said Emily Roebuck, manager of Donor Programs and Communications at ImpactLife. “With the Give Back and Go Green campaign, we’re excited to provide another way our donors can change the world to ensure healthy, happy communities for generations to come.”

The National Forest Foundation will plant one tree in a national forest for every ImpactLife blood donor who redeems their voucher. ImpactLife estimates approximately 20,000 trees will be planted through the promotion.

Donors scheduled for whole blood donation will receive a $10 gift card from their choice of vendors, including Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, Subway, Starbucks or Walmart.

Donors giving through other automated collection procedures, including platelets, plasma and double red cells, will receive a gift card valued at $25.

To schedule a blood donation visit, visit www.bloodcenter.org.

