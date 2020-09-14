Blood drive held in honor of Sullivan girl

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SULLIVAN — A American Red Cross blood drive will be held in honor of River Helmuth from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Sullivan American Legion, 8 East Strain St.

River was born four years ago with Down Syndrome and a congenital heart defect named Balanced Complete AV Canal Defect, also known as CAVC. After two heart surgeries, River needed donated blood to help make her heart surgeries possible.

“River would not be able to recover from her surgeries and would not be with us today without lifesaving transfusions.” said her mother Stephanie Helmuth.

Since 2017, the first blood drive held in River’s honor, nearly 290 donations have been collected.