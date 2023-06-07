MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Ministerial Alliance and ImpactLife will be holding a blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Antioch Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 5409 E. US 36, Decatur.
Donors will receive a voucher for a gift card to Amazon, Target and more, or bonus points for the ImpactLife Store.
Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.
For more information, call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.
Newly listed homes for sale in the Decatur and Macon County area
0 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $725
Spacious 2 bedroom Duplex with open floor plan. You will enjoy the single story ease in this modern, well maintained home. Clean-up after family meals will be a breeze with a double sink and dishwasher. The newer stove has a built in microwave hood above it and the refrigerator is full sized. If you like an open floor plan, this home is for you with its kitchen, dining and living room all open to one another. Just off of the dining room, through the glass doors, is a patio that will make hosting friends over for cook-out fun this Summer. The bedrooms each have a spacious closet for all of your clothes. The full bathroom has a tub/shower combo. You can keep your auto out of the weather with the deep one car garage with opener, Broker Owned. Credit and background check; Non-Smoking; No pets; Maximum Occupancy 3, Minimum credit score 600. For details and showing, please call James Syed 618-406-9775, NO text messages.
3 Bedroom Home in Maroa - $259,000
Take a look at this cape cod home located just a few blocks form the Maroa-Forsyth Jr. and High schools. This home has ample living space. The Livingroom is sunken with a wood burning fireplace and a tray ceiling with a new bay window. The kitchen houses a storage pantry and built-in desk along with a breakfast bar. You have 2 options for a formal dining room. Don't forget about the enclosed sunroom overlooking the large fenced backyard. You have the option of a basement or main floor laundry. The upstairs holds 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with an extra room for an office/gaming room. The full basement has a 4th bedroom and extra living space or tons of storages space. Roof/gutters 2012, fence 2016, furnace & AC 2017, 220 amp breaker, (2-new sump pumps, front & kitchen windows, all new flooring, front yard landscaping with bushes and plants 2022)
3 Bedroom Home in Forsyth - $299,900
Your next home is this immaculately kept 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home on a .97 acre lot in Forsyth. The owners have spent the last three years remodeling this home. You will be impressed by the open concept kitchen with shaker style soft-close cabinets, granite counters, premium appliances, and full spectrum color customizable lighting. The totally remodeled full bath has a spa-like atmosphere with a rainfall shower head and eight jet panel, dual sink vanity and heated floor. This home is better than new! It features all new electrical wiring, all new PEX plumbing, high efficiency furnace and central AC, tankless water heater, the list goes on! There are oak hardwood floors in pristine condition and luxury vinyl plank flooring on the diagonal in the large sunken living room. There is an extra deep two car detached garage. However, the most impressive feature of this home is the two story, 60x38 outbuilding! This structure is divided into a 23x37 shop with a full bath and a single overhead door, a 36x37 garage with two overhead doors (one 8 foot and one 12 foot), and a second story 43x30 bonus room. This means that you have over 3400 square feet of indoor project space! What will you do with it? Garage space, wood shop, storage, home theater, home gym... or all the above! This structure has natural gas powered zoned hot water radiant floor heating in the five-inch slab foundation. There is a separate 200AMP electrical service, gas, water and sewer are provided from the main house. All of this on .97 acre, with a large front lawn, composite front porch, large back patio, raised garden beds, and a few mature trees great for shade and fall color. Properties such as this do not hit the market very often, call to schedule your appointment to view today! Be sure to view the 3D Virtual Tour. Hurry, this one will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Maroa - $365,000
Spacious 2-Story home with many updates throughout. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and a partially finished basement. All 4 bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. The master bedroom features a cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet and a freshly renovated bathroom with a double sink, Whirlpool tub and separate shower. The fully equipped kitchen has ample cabinetry, table space and is open to the family room with a fireplace. There is also a formal dining room off of the kitchen plus a living room. The basement is partially finished with a bar, mini fridge & microwave along with an additional family room and a full bathroom. There is also an finished bonus room that can be used for whatever your need might be. Two unfinished sections of the basement gives you plenty of storage space! Outside you will find a large fenced-in backyard, storage shed and a spacious deck. 2-Car attached garage. Recent updates include a new master bathroom, new luxury vinyl tile flooring in the kitchen, laundry room and dining room. New carpeting in the family room, living room, basement and 1 upstairs bedroom. New storm door and new flooring and paint in the basement bathroom. Most of the interior walls have been freshly painted.
3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $74,000
Don't miss this charming bungalow just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and parks in Decatur! The inviting front porch leads inside where you'll discover updated vinyl plank flooring in the bright and airy living room as well as the open dining room. Find amazing cabinet and counter space plus a stylish tile backsplash in the kitchen. Down the hall, three ample-sized bedrooms offer cool, neutral tones and share the updated full bath. Need more? Check out the full basement where two additional bonus rooms plus a great laundry room are all found. The large backyard features several great shade trees and plenty of space to play! Recent updates include: kitchen cabinets, furnace, water heater, and roof. Nothing to do but move in - schedule your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $188,000
Great North location in a great neighborhood! 4 bedroom 3 bath tri-level lovingly maintained by current owners. Spacious bedrooms, master has own bath. Walk-out finished basement with 4th bedroom or office. Major upgrades include new flooring, doors, and windows. Large fenced in backyard that spans into the open field where wildlife can be seen from all angles. Perfect family home!
2 Bedroom Home in La Place - $129,900
Did you say quiet? Shh.... this is your haven away from the hustle and bustle of THE BIG CITY! 4.5 city lots surround the house and farm ground spreads out beyond the yard. A shaded front porch is perfect for early morning coffee or afternoon tea. Enter the cozy living room and walk through the dining room to the compact kitchen. Harwood floors and natural woodwork accent the 2 living rooms. Off the kitchen is a quaint area with a window that overlooks the countryside. The oversized garage offers heat for colder times of the year. A perfect retreat.....
3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $99,000
Great starter home, downsize or investment property. Cute 1 story bungalow with oversized 1 car attached garage. 3 bedroom, 1 bath, eat-in kitchen, living room with fireplace, replacement windows. Newer roof, siding, and HVAC. There is also a mini-barn storage shed. Located on a quiet street close to restaurants and shopping. Don't miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Kenney - $49,900
This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath features a 2 car detached garage. An Office area. A Newer Roof, Hotwater Heater only 2 years old, Furnace is 5 years old. This Fixer upper is priced to sell, being sold as is and will not last long. More interior pics to follow soon..
1 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $29,500
Make this charming bungalow your own or add to your investment portfolio! Sitting on a large lot just minutes from restaurants, shopping and Millikin University, the inviting front porch welcomes you inside where you'll discover a cozy living room leading into the kitchen and back bedroom. The fantastic fenced backyard provides plenty of space to play with great shade from the mature trees. Additional storage can be found in the detached garage. New steel roof in 2021. Take a look at this one today!