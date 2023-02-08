MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Ministerial Alliance and ImpactLife will be holding a blood drive from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
It will be held at Mount Zion Christian Church, 1125 Florian Ave., Mount Zion.
Donors will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card or a free T-shirt. First-time donors with ImpactLife will received a $25 gift card or free T-shirt.
Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.
For more information, call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.
