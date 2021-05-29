Blood drive planned to help Mount Zion girl

DECATUR — A special American Red Cross blood drive will be from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Passion Community Church, 4225 Camp Warren Lane, Decatur.
The blood drive will be in honor of 5-year-old Shoni Anderson of Mount Zion, who was diagnosed with leukemia in February.
To learn more or to register, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
According to the family, Shoni’s treatments will take at least two years and include blood transfusions.
