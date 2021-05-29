 Skip to main content
Blood drive planned to help Mount Zion girl

Through Denver Anderson's AAU games with the Indiana Elite Havoc Gold 16U team or junior high basketball, Shoni was her biggest fan. But for Denver's freshman year with Mount Zion, when she stood out as an Apollo Conference first-team selection, her sister wasn't able to attend games. Shoni has battled leukemia since her diagnosis in early February.

DECATUR — A special American Red Cross blood drive will be from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at the Passion Community Church, 4225 Camp Warren Lane, Decatur.

The blood drive will be in honor of 5-year-old Shoni Anderson of Mount Zion, who was diagnosed with leukemia in February.

To learn more or to register, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Watch now: Family stays strong in support of 5-year-old Shoni Anderson's cancer battle

According to the family, Shoni’s treatments will take at least two years and include blood transfusions.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

