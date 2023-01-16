Blood drives this week in Macon County

DECATUR — Those wanting to help offset the shortage of donated blood have four opportunities to do so this week in Macon County.
Blood drives are scheduled for:
• Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St., Decatur.
• 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, ImpactLife Donor Center, 151 W. Main St., Decatur.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, VA Clinic, 792 N. Sunnyside Road, Decatur.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate.
