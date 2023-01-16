 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blood drives this week in Macon County

  • 0

DECATUR — Those wanting to help offset the shortage of donated blood have four opportunities to do so this week in Macon County.

Blood drives are scheduled for:

• Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St., Decatur.

• 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, ImpactLife Donor Center, 151 W. Main St., Decatur.

Could blood donation soon be a thing of the past?

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, VA Clinic, 792 N. Sunnyside Road, Decatur.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate.

10 fun winter activities to get your blood pumping

Getting sick of being cooped up inside?  Take some relief from the long months of inactivity with these fun suggestions of ways to stay active with your family this winter.

1 of 11
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Over One-Quarter of Adults Age 71 and Older Have Vision Impairment

Over One-Quarter of Adults Age 71 and Older Have Vision Impairment

FRIDAY, Jan. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Among adults aged 71 years and older, more than one-quarter have vision impairment (VI), with older age, less education, and lower income associated with all types of VI, according to a study published online Jan. 12 in JAMA Ophthalmology.

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization

Lisa Marie Presley is dead at 54. Her mother Priscilla Presley says in a statement Thursday that the only child of Elvis Presley died after being rushed to the hospital earlier that day. A spokesperson for Los Angeles County's fire department says paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home Thursday morning following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest. Property records indicate the 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley was  a resident at that address. Presley was at the Golden Globes earlier this week as the movie about her father was up for awards.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ohio electric aircraft allows farmers to fly over their land

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News