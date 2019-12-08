Built for counterterrorism, this high-tech machine is now used to detect fentanyl

Mackin looks down at a screen that spans the top of the MX908 and taps an icon labeled "drug hunter."

"This is something that was sold as heroin," Mackin said, dangling the baggie as the machine whirs through its cycle. The MX908 can identify 70 specific types of fentanyl in a tiny sample, and alert users about the presence of more than 2,000 not-yet-named fentanyl analogues.

It also detects the presence of MDMA, cocaine and meth — all based on tiny samples left at the tip of a needle, or even wiped onto a cotton ball. About 30 seconds after starting the test, Mackin watches red and yellow warning symbols flash across the screen.

"Oh yeah," Mackin said, nodding her head. "So, there's multiple kinds of opioid analgesics and multiple kinds of synthetic fentanyls in this sample that was sold as 'heroin.' It's kind of an example of what the drug landscape looks like here."

The illicit street drugs sold in Boston probably crossed international borders. They may have been cut and remixed multiple times as they moved along the supply chain. Drug users rarely know for sure what they are buying. Drug-testing devices like the MX908 can help identify additives that raise the risk of overdose.