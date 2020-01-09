Carle Health​ System plans to acquire Normal, Eureka hospitals

URBANA — Carle Health​ System plan to acquire Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka and all Advocate-affiliated sites in Central Illinois​.

Advocate Aurora Health, based in Downers Grove and Milwaukee, and Carle Health announced the acquisition to employees and physicians of each organization on Thursday.

Governing boards of each health system have approved the plan, which is subject to regulatory approval, including by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board and the Federal Trade Commission.

Colleen Kannaday, president of Advocate BroMenn and Advocate Eureka, and Dr. James Leonard, Carle president and CEO, said they expect the acquisition to close by mid-year. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition affects about 2,000 employees and includes BroMenn and Eureka hospitals and other Advocate enterprises in Central Illinois, including the medical group, home care and hospice and joint ventures including the Advocate BroMenn Health & Fitness Center, The Center for Outpatient Medicine and the Community Cancer Center, said Kannaday, who didn't anticipate major changes at any of those operations.