Central Illinois centers join national blood reserve program

DECATUR — When a hospital is hit with a mass casualty event, blood is vital for saving lives. However, the resource may be hard to find in the middle of a disaster.

“We relied on a hope and a prayer,” said Amanda Hess, director for ImpactLife’s donor and public relations. “That’s not something that’s effective in terms of emergency and disaster planning. You have to have something you can rely on.”

ImpactLife, the blood supplier for many Central Illinois hospitals, announced Monday it has partnered with Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, or BERC.

“We are joining with more than 30 other independent blood centers to support and have access to the first emergency blood reserve that our nation has had,” Hess said. “The Blood Emergency Readiness Corps ensures an immediate supply of blood is available when disasters or mass casualty events occur, which seems to be happening quite a bit these days.”

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit organization providing blood supply and services to 126 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin. Local hospitals include those in Mattoon, Decatur, Bloomington, Lincoln, Taylorville, Pana, Shelbyville, Monticello, Springfield, Champaign and Effingham.

According to Mike Rasso, ImpactLife’s director of sales and inventory, BERC provides reserved blood supplies through other agencies, like ImpactLife. “Our previous state, when there was an emergent need, centers would outreach through other blood centers, and supply might not always be available,” he said.

Through BERC, the supply is available on a rotation through the 30 participating centers. The volume of available blood is set aside for seven days. “If not used, we will push that back to general inventory,” Rasso said. “Then our site will resurface again in three more weeks.”

The service builds a supply that was not guaranteed after previous mass casualties. Local blood centers relied on the goodwill of other centers to relinquish needed blood, according to Rasso. “Unfortunately, those aren’t always there,” he said.

Since September, three events utilized BERC — a shooting in a Tennessee grocery store, a school shooting in Michigan, and the EF4 tornado in Kentucky.

ImpactLife’s first week of on-call duty will begin Jan. 24. It is the units collected prior to that week that will be set aside. “We have to have those ready, labeled and ready to go at midnight on the 24th,” Rasso said.

Dr. Michael Spears, laboratory director at Unitypoint Health Trinity Laboratories in Iowa, partners with ImpactLife as the blood supplier. “In those mass casualty events, blood and those additional products are key to keeping patients alive,” he said. “It’s exciting news that many separate regional blood centers are banding together to help reinforce one another during the challenges that we face.”

The provided blood is collected through donations.

“It’s key that they get out and continue to provide blood donations whenever they can,” Spears said. “Those donations, they help the community around us and they might save the life of a family member, a friend, or even the donor themselves.”

