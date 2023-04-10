DECATUR — Lincoln Land Credit Union loan officer Kristin Sprague, 34, has a special knack for working with people who need special attention.

“I’ve dealt with older members that are confused and just walk them through it,” she said.

Sprague may have the skill to work with various types of customers, but she was given extra training to work specifically with people with dementia.

Sprague and her co-workers were given training from Dementia Friendly Decatur instructors on how the disease affects the brain as well as how to interact with people with dementia and their caregivers. “And to understand why they act the way they do,” she said. “Just how to speak with them and work with them and make it easier for them here in the bank.”

Training is provided by CHELP staff as part of the national initiative, Dementia Friendly America, “which began to create communities that are informed, safe and respectful of individuals afflicted with dementia,” the agency stated.

Special attention may include walking the customer to a specific location instead of pointing in a direction. Another suggestion is to simplify questions, requiring "yes" or "no" answers.

“Learning about dementia was really interesting,” Sprague said. “It was an eye-opener.”

According to Jeri Conaway, senior vice president of member services for LLCU, employees required to participate in the training include those who work directly with customers.

“We really want employees that talk to members to have this training so that they are familiar with the signs,” she said.

LLCU’s board of directors and executive staff will also participate in dementia friendly training in the future. “So they know what their people are learning,” said Linda Little, Dementia Friendly Decatur class leader.

The hour-long LLCU classes began a month ago and included six to 12 employees per session. Each Dementia Friendly class discusses the challenges regarding the specific job or business. Since diseases of the brain can affect vision, signage, directions and other assistance can be adjusted to help the company’s customers with dementia, Little said.

One of the discussions important to the credit union and their customers is the deposit slips. “They’re black and white on both sides. One side is for withdraws. One side is deposits,” Little said. “They can be confusing.”

LLCU is the first Decatur business to take part in Dementia Friendly Decatur training. Nearly all of their 40 required employees had participated within the month.

In order to take the training, 75% of the company’s staff must be eligible for the training, Little said. They should also use the training in the initial training process.

“Then we come back and do a refresher course,” Little said. “We want it to be ongoing.”

Instructors have a formula they follow when conducting a class. However, the examples are formulated to the businesses. Conaway partnered with Little during the training at LLCU. “I formulated some examples of something that would be specific to a financial institution,” Conaway said.

As the first Dementia Friendly Decatur training in the city, LLCU has become an example for the trainers and trainees. After the company has completed its training, the front door will display an emblem promoting the service for customers and caregivers.

