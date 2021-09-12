Central Illinois health care collaborative gets $18 million

BLOOMINGTON — Chestnut Health Systems in Bloomington and OSF Healthcare are part of a new Central Illinois health care collaborative working to expand access to services.

The project, called the Medicaid Innovation Collaborative, also includes Heartland Community Health and Wellness in Peoria, Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness in Danville and Eagle View Community Health System in Oquawka.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker this year signed legislation that created the Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives program "to develop innovative solutions for meeting health care needs in their communities and closing gaps that exist in healthcare delivery across the state," according to the governor's office.

The efforts will focus on addressing technology gaps, expanding telehealth services and other areas.

The Central Illinois program is getting $18 million.

