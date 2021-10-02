Chicago contraceptive initiative aims to improve access downstate

CHICAGO — Organizers of a statewide initiative aimed at increasing access to birth control pills hope to expand their efforts further in Illinois as the first year of its demonstration program comes to a close.

AllianceChicago, a nonprofit health network that describes itself "as an incubator for innovative healthcare solutions," launched the $20 million Illinois Contraceptive Access Now (iCAN) initiative earlier this year.

Funding has been allocated to iCAN via donations from big-name groups like the JB and MK Pritzker Family Foundation, Bayer, Chicago Public Schools and Arnold Ventures. 4

Although a number of measures to increase access to birth control already exist online, and Illinois pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe the medication without a primary care doctor's request, iCAN has a direct location and set of patients they're hoping to target: those who visit community health clinics for the under- or uninsured.

“We share ICAN!’s commitment to addressing reproductive health disparities faced by women of color and women with low resources,” Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said in a statement about the initiative. “We look forward to working together to advance programs and policies that improve access to affordable, high quality family planning services across Illinois.”

Founder Kai Tao told The Pantagraph iCAN's goal is to train medical staffers at federally qualified health centers across the state to broach the topic of reproductive health more often, which would then open doors to increased birth control access via conversations about what kind is (or is not) recommended for the patient and how to access it accordingly.

The idea is to reach more people at FQHCs, since iCAN estimates show about 500,000 women in Illinois find it difficult or impossible to receive contraception or reproductive health counseling, either due to immigration status, transportation issues, bias in the health system, or a lack of insurance altogether.

iCAN's initial work in this first year was largely focused in the Chicago area, but Tao said the organization is looking to expand its efforts to more FQHCs across the state, such as Bloomington, Peoria, Decatur, Carbondale and Springfield, among others.

"We know that a fair amount of people who seek care at community health centers are not getting full contraceptive counseling," she said. "That means they are not being regularly asked, 'Hey, do you want children someday?'"

Since some of that issue is, Tao said, perhaps a bias or comfortability issue, iCAN's role is to offer training to staffers and others on how to integrate such conversations into routine care visits.

It's not the first time this kind of change has occurred within the medical industry: Once less common, screenings for depression or other mental health concerns are now often part of a regular doctor's visit.

"I think the biggest thing health centers are telling us is, 'We need to do a better job and we want to do a better job,'" Tao said. "We're working with these providers to train them so they feel comfortable giving counseling and evidence-based information on all options — not just based on the (birth control) they know, or the one they usually prescribe."

Where iCAN's training will be offered next remains yet to be determined. Tao said the nonprofit plans to issue "requests for engagement" to identify FQHC's that are interested in the training.

Chestnut Health Systems in Bloomington or Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, for example, would be eligible via their statuses as FQHC's, but there's no obligation to seek out iCAN's services.

Tao said the initiative's ultimate goal is to slash the number of underserved women in need of birth control in Illinois by half, down to about 250,000 by the program's end.

