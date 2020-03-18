Citing COVID-19, Decatur Memorial Hospital postpones non-urgent surgeries

DECATUR — Memorial Health System on Tuesday began to postpone elective medical procedures and non-urgent surgeries at Decatur Memorial Hospital and other sites.

The move is intended "to protect health-care workers from inadvertent exposure to patients with COVID-19 and to conserve the health system’s supply of patient-care supplies," the hospital said in a statement.

“Memorial Health System is focused on serving the health-care needs of our communities,” Jay Roszhart, president of the system’s ambulatory group, in the statement. "The U.S. surgeon general and the American College of Surgeons have asked health-care providers to consider postponing elective surgical procedures during this time.”

Postponements will include cardiac procedures or gastro-intestinal procedures such as colonoscopies and endoscopies that can be delayed without compromising patients’ health, and any and all cosmetic procedures.

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.