Citing COVID-19, Decatur Memorial Hospital postpones non-urgent surgeries
Photo1

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DECATUR — Memorial Health System on Tuesday began to postpone elective medical procedures and non-urgent surgeries at Decatur Memorial Hospital and other sites.

The move is intended "to protect health-care workers from inadvertent exposure to patients with COVID-19 and to conserve the health system’s supply of patient-care supplies," the hospital said in a statement.

“Memorial Health System is focused on serving the health-care needs of our communities,” Jay Roszhart, president of the system’s ambulatory group, in the statement. "The U.S. surgeon general and the American College of Surgeons have asked health-care providers to consider postponing elective surgical procedures during this time.”

Postponements will include cardiac procedures or gastro-intestinal procedures such as colonoscopies and endoscopies that can be delayed without compromising patients’ health, and any and all cosmetic procedures.

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

