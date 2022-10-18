Coats for Kids coat drive now accepting donations

DECATUR — Organizers of the 31st annual Coats for Kids drive is now collecting gently used and new coats of all sizes, including infants, children and adult sizes.
Participating cleaners will clean the coats in preparation for distribution.
Coats may be dropped off at various locations through Nov. 30.
For more information, contact Dove at 217-428-6616 or visit doveinc.org.
-Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave.
-Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St.
-HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, main lobby
-Illiopolis Christian Church, 302 Anne St., Illiopolis
-Land of Lincoln Credit Union locations in Decatur
-Long Creek Township office, 2610 Salem School Road
-Richland Community College, College Park, Decatur
-St. Teresa High School, 2710 N. Water St.
-WAND-TV, 904 Southside Drive
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
