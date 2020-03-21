Column: How to stay sane while sheltering in place during the sports shutdown? Take Joe Maddon’s advice and ‘utilize your imagination.’

One of my favorite philosophers last week addressed the need to use your time wisely while adhering to the new rules of staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is when you really have to utilize your imagination,” he said. “There are so many lessons to be learned right now, so many positives that can be derived from this awful moment.”

Yes, he said, we need to stay home and practice social distancing. That goes without saying.

“But while you’re doing that, you still can carry on a pretty normal life within those parameters,” he added.

Play board games. Call your friends and family. Read. Write. Binge-watch. Whatever it takes.

That philosopher was former Cubs manager and current Angels skipper Joe Maddon, who spoke with local media Wednesday during a half-hour conference call. On Friday, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said much the same on a conference call with Milwaukee media.

“Public officials have asked us to have some discipline here,” Counsell said. “That has put everybody out of their routines a little bit. We’re trying to adhere to that. It puts you in a different routine. You’re got to try to enjoy that and find some different things to do to make it a productive day.”