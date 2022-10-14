Conn: 'He's always been there.' Decatur church elder, childcare worker fighting kidney disease

Talk to Tim Shelley and you’ll hear about church, family, friends, work, food, music — just to name a few things.

But you won’t hear much about diabetes, and even less about kidney failure.

Shelley, 34, has been the Minister of Music at Love Fellowship Church for more than half his life. Every job he’s had has involved helping people — usually kids. He’s worked at the Decatur School District since 2016, and this year became a truancy case worker at Stephen Decatur Middle School. He also works part-time at the Boys & Girls Club.

To many, he’s larger than life — he’s 6-foot-4 with an even bigger laugh.

“He was always a defender of the underdog. If anyone was getting picked on or bullied, if he was around, they better run,” said Josalin Wills, who has known Shelley since they were 5 years old through church. “He’s just a kind and funny person, and people love him.”

Shelley, though, has been diabetic since grade school. He’s worked hard to manage it, but diabetes is insidious. After dealing with a toe amputation in his 20s, he was hit hard at age 30 with a diagnosis of stage 4 kidney failure. He’s been on dialysis since.

As good as Shelley is at giving help, he’s bad at asking for it. But he needs it. He’s seen the effects of diabetes and is ready to fight for his life.

Shelley needs a new kidney and pancreas. He’s on the donor list, but needs financial help to even have the surgery, and he needs anyone willing to get tested to see if they’re a potential match for a kidney.

“He’s always been there for my family — through all the tough times, he’s been consistent,” Wills said. “Now we all need to be there for him.”

•••

Shelley was 13 years old when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. But by then, he knew all about the disease. While Shelley’s mom was in his life, he was raised by his grandma, Betty Shelley, and his aunt, Maggie Shelley, who was diabetic.

Maggie — better known as “Rochelle” — was diagnosed with diabetes at age 12, and Tim got an early introduction to the effects of the disease when Rochelle passed out in the kitchen while she was babysitting him.

“Tim was 2 or 3, and the neighbors heard a knock at the door and saw Tim,” Betty said. “They sent their daughter over to go in and see what he wanted and found Rochelle laid out on the floor, and they called the ambulance.”

Shelley said he can remember from an early age pricking Rochelle’s fingers and giving her insulin.

“I’d also be the one saying, ‘Hey, you can’t eat that’ to her,’” Shelley said. “So I’d seen it and I’d known about it, but I never knew how it felt. And I never thought I’d actually get it.”

After first showing symptoms at age 13, Shelley ended up in the hospital with a blood sugar level over 1,000 (under 140 is normal).

“They said he’s lucky we took him in when we did,” Betty said. “His side was hurting and it turned out it was his pancreas that was hurting.”

Shelley spent several days in the hospital trying to get his blood sugar down, and learning to do to himself what he’d done for his aunt for years — prick a finger and give insulin shots.

Following his hospital stay, Shelley began eating right and exercising, slimming down significantly.

“It still took awhile to sink in, though,” Shelley said. “It was still in my head that it was something that would go away, not something that I’d have to deal with my whole life. I’d start feeling better and stop taking my medicine.”

But as Shelley saw the ravages of diabetes on his aunt, he began taking his medicine regularly, sticking to a healthy diet and taking proactive steps like packing snacks and going to the nurse if something felt off.

“More than anything, I didn’t like people in my business, so I made sure I took care of it — I didn’t want some big outburst in front of people,” Shelley said. “I was a pretty good diabetic. No one treated me different because no one really knew.”

Keeping people from knowing became Shelley’s objective. Most people he went to high school with didn’t know he was diabetic, and many of the people he works with now didn’t know he was diabetic, let alone at stage 4 kidney failure, until a recent hospitalization.

“I’ve never wanted to be treated differently because of it,” he said. “I don’t really like the attention. I’ve always been someone who took care of someone else, so it’s hard for me to be the person in need.

“I’m not saying that a person in need shouldn’t ask for help, but my first thought is always, ‘I’m OK. I’ll do it myself,’” Shelley said. “That’s just how I’ve always been.”

•••

As well as Shelley managed his diabetes, it has always found a way to surprise him and make his life miserable.

“I didn’t know that it was different from me than for a regular person if I get a cut, or I broke a toe,” he said.

Shelley broke his toe during his freshman year of college. It ended up having to be amputated. It was during that time that Shelley realized no matter how hard he tried to hide his diabetes, it was going to find a way to show its head.

“I really wanted to be normal, but I had to accept that I’m not, and deal with the things that come along with that,” Shelley said.

While Shelley hid it well, he couldn’t hide it from everyone. Close friends like Wills, who is also diabetic, have seen his struggles.

“He’s had his share of scary moments — ambulances, hospital stays,” Wills said. “But he never wanted to be defined by diabetes or kidney failure. He always wants everyone to see the strong, hilarious guy everyone loves.”

Shelley was feeling healthy and was in a particularly active point in his life when he got a diagnosis of high blood pressure at 29. It turned out to be related to his kidneys.

“I was working out several times a day — it didn’t make sense that I would have high blood pressure,” Shelley said. “So I went in to the doctor about that and they said my kidney function was concerning.”

Five months later, Shelley was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure and started dialysis.

•••

Like with his diabetes, few people know Shelley is on dialysis. Three days a week — Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday — he gets up at 4:30 a.m., drives to DaVita Macon County Dialysis and is connected via two needles in his arm into a machine that filters the impurities out of his blood for four hours. It’s a process that saps the body of energy, but on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Shelley goes directly to work after.

“It’s a lot. It drains you. But I kind of just push through it,” Shelley said.

On the days Shelley is at the clinic for dialysis, so is his grandma. Betty is also diabetic and on dialysis — Tim was introduced to how the process at DaVita works through Betty, who Tim would accompany to her dialysis appointments. Now he joins her on the dialysis machines.

“It’s different for everyone and I’m older, but when I get off the machine, I’m tired and sleepy — I can’t wait to get in that recliner and go to sleep, and I’ll sleep for two or three hours,” Betty said. “I’m thankful for the bosses he has who are understanding, because sometimes you have to lay there and rest for a while before you can do anything.”

When Shelley was first put on dialysis, he did it at home. Each night when he went to bed, he hooked the machine into a port in his stomach, which would clean his blood by the time he woke up.

“I wanted to keep some normalcy of life and I thought that would be the way,” he said. “I traveled with it once and didn’t want to do that anymore — it was a lot of work. Then I started catching these little infections.”

Those infections got serious enough — and painful enough — to put Shelley in and out of the hospital several times. After a year-and-a-half, he decided to switch to the clinic and has been on that routine for two years.

“No matter how I’m feeling, when I’m at work I do what I do — I’m Tim and I’m still smiling,” Shelley said. “I may go in the bathroom and throw up or go outside and throw up, or I may have to go to the hospital, but I just didn’t ever bring that to work with me.”

Shelley said he has been on disability in the past, but would rather be working.

“I just want a normal life, and no one can live on $800 or close to $1,000 a month, anyway — you just can’t,” Shelley said. “I’ve prayed — please give me the energy to keep working.”

But it’s not just the money that keeps Shelley working. He wants to help people — he wants to use his gift.

“I feel like with kids I’ve been where they’ve been at, where they felt like they didn’t have anyone to talk to,” Shelley said. “I’ve never been one to yell at a kid. I could always just sit there and have a conversation and get them to calm down. It just comes naturally to me — I can look at a person, tell what’s going on with them and start a conversation.”

Wills said Shelley’s gift is especially effective with children.

“Kids love him — he’s Uncle Tim,” Wills said. “The kids that other people will give up on — the tough cases — they’re the ones who respond to him the most. It’s amazing to watch.”

•••

When Shelley was first diagnosed with kidney failure, he didn’t plan on going on dialysis. It was Betty who talked him into it.

“I went through that stage at first where I was like: Let nature take its course,” Shelley said. “But my grandmother said, ‘No baby, you need to go ahead and do it.’”

Betty brought up the memory of Rochelle. She was on dialysis for many years before deciding to go off it and dying in May 2011 at age 34 — the age Shelley is now.

“That played a big, big part and still does to this day,” he said.

Betty said Rochelle’s death hit the whole family hard, but particularly Tim.

“It took him out, and I know there are times that are still hard and triggers for him,” Betty said. “But when it came down to it, I told him if he wanted to live, he needed to get on that machine, and he listened to me. Even when I think he’s not, he listens to me.”

But as Shelley deals with dialysis three times a week, and with the tangled web of health insurances, there are times the struggle seems overwhelming.

“I have moments where I’m like, ‘Oh, forget it,’” he said. “I wonder — Will I see 35? I want to. But sometimes it’s so much. There’s a guy at the clinic who’s been on dialysis for 30 years. That’s … I don’t know … .”

Less than two months ago, Shelley regained consciousness when the air conditioner in his window crashed to the floor and a fireman walked through his window. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where it was discovered his potassium levels were out of whack. His doctors addressed the problem and he’s fine now, but it scared him. It helped him shed some of the pride that has kept him from reaching out.

Shelley has met people at DaVita, and talked to locals who have had successful transplants. They give Shelley comfort and hope.

To help Tim Shelley needs money to help pay for treatment and the cost of a transplant, and also needs those willing to donate a kidney to get tested. A benefit basketball game will be held for Shelley at Eisenhower High School at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for 12 and under, and concessions will be available to purchase. All proceeds go directly to Shelley’s medical fund.

Local bands Foo Gang and Kapital Sound are having a benefit at SkyWalker Gym beginning at 6 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 5. Admission is $10. All proceeds go to Shelley's medical fund.

For anyone interested in getting tested to donate a kidney for Shelley, call Memorial Transplant Services at (217) 788-3439.

Also to help raise medical funds, Shelley is selling T-shirts. Information can be found on his Facebook page. To donate, go to gofund.me/a387b506

“I’ve learned that I’m not alone, and that’s reassuring to me,” Shelley said. “I’ve learned to let people in that space. I’ve always been closed off about it. I’ve been a silent sufferer.

“But to hear from kidney transplant survivors telling me they’ve been where I’m at and describing the feelings I’m having and knowing they’ve walked in my shoes, that has helped me open up some more. I want to live to see my 35th birthday. I want to live to see a lot of birthdays.”