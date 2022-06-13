Cooling centers open in Macon County to provide break from excessive heat

The following are locations of the Macon County cooling centers.
Decatur
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza; open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The lobby may be open on Saturdays and Sundays.
Oasis Day Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo St.; open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Snacks and water will be available. 217-422-3940.
Macon County Department of Human Services, 707 E. Wood St.; open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 217-362-6500
Decatur/Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St.; open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. 217-429-1239.
Blue Mound
Village Hall, 229 N. Railroad Ave.; open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 217-692-2713.
Forsyth
Forsyth Public Library, 268 S. Elwood St.; open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 217-877-9445.
Macon
Macon Community Center, 10539 S. Woodcock St.; open 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Oreana
Whitmore/Oreana Community Center, 407 S. View St. Call 217-853-2339 for availability.
Oreana Township Building, 204 W. Bower St; 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Warrensburg
Village Hall, 155 Main St.; open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 217-672-3611.