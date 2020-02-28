Coronavirus concerns prompt ‘The Amazing Race’ to halt production

In the face of growing coronavirus fears, production on world-travel competition series “The Amazing Race” has been halted, the network said Friday.
“CBS and the producers of ‘The Amazing Race’ have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series. All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home,” the network said in a statement.
No racers or members of the traveling production team on the 10-time Emmy-winning show have contracted or shown symptoms of the virus, the network said, nor were they known to be exposed. CBS promised that all involved would continue to be monitored after returning home.
With only three shows in the can, the racers were headed back from Scotland after visiting only that country and England. No new production start date has been set.
