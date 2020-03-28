Coronavirus has upended our world. It’s OK to grieve

Habits and habitat. With the world outside our homes no longer safe to inhabit the way we once did, Daniel said, we’ve lost our “habits and habitats.” We can no longer engage in our usual routines and rituals. And no matter how mundane they may have seemed — whether grabbing a morning coffee at the local cafe, driving to work or picking up the kids from school — routines help define your sense of self in the world. Losing them, Daniel said, “shocks your system.”

Assumptions and security. We go to sleep assuming that we’ll wake up the next morning, “that the sun will be there and your friends will all be alive and you’ll be healthy,” Weller said. But the spread of the coronavirus has shaken nearly every assumption we once counted on. “And so we’re losing our sense of safety in the world and our assumptions about ourselves,” he said.

Trust in our systems. When government leaders, government agencies, medical systems, religious bodies, the stock market and corporations fail to meet public expectations, citizens can feel betrayed and emotionally unmoored. “We are all grieving this loss,” Daniel said.

Sympathy for others’ losses. Even if you’re not directly affected by a particular loss, you may feel the grief of others, including that of displaced workers, of health care workers on the front lines, of people barred from visiting older relatives in nursing homes, of those who have already lost friends and family to the virus, and of those who will.

