COVID-19 by the numbers: top Macon County health official says the stats don't lie

DECATUR — The statistics say COVID-19 is posing an increasing threat to our health in Central Illinois, but some people aren’t buying the story, or the numbers.
Readers email the Herald & Review with questions doubting how those statistics are compiled, and whether they are believable.
One big controversy, played out on the national stage, is how people touched by the virus are counted.
The Atlantic magazine recently ran a story in which experts took the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to task for combining the results of virus antibody tests and tests which actually check for the presence of the virus itself in patients.
Antibody tests register antibodies triggered by previous exposure to the virus. But those tests cannot be used to diagnose an active infection. The Atlantic, and several Herald & Review readers, point out that conflating antibody test results with test results that detect the actual virus will give a false reading of our ability to gauge and track the number of virus infections at any one time.
The consequences are profound because people will tend to base their decisions about whether to wear face masks and practice social distancing and other safety measures on whether they perceive the COVID-19 threat to be real.
Legions of non mask-wearing bikers packing bars for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this month in South Dakota are clearly expressing one point of view.
Charity Parker, manager of the Crawford’s Pizza, Pub and Pins restaurant in Moweaqua, begs to differ. She said customers, masked or otherwise, will always see her with her mask on.
Parker, 33, said she is worried about the welfare of her elderly grandmother. And one of her uncles recently came down with the disease. “He’s just now tested negative,” said Parker. “He’s still a little weak, but he made it through.”
Brandi Binkley, public health administrator for the Macon County Health Department, said the recent uptick in cases charted in her county are based on tests for the virus itself and represent the actual situation.
As of Friday, Macon County was reporting a total of 801 positive cases. The death toll also increased by one, now standing at 25, following the death of a woman in her 80s.
Binkley says the numbers are to be believed, and are not open to interpretation. She says we need more testing to better track the spread of the virus, and applauds efforts made by health care providers such as Crossing Healthcare in Decatur to address that. And, she adds, the Illinois Department of Public Health's mobile testing unit at the Decatur Civic Center through Aug. 25, offering tests for anyone who wants one.
“No appointment necessary, you just show up,” said Binkley, who requested the unit to boost local testing capacity.
But as with so many things with COVID-19, you have to be careful in how you approach testing. Binkley, for example, said her department does not encourage people without symptoms, and only suspicions, to dash out and seek immediate testing.
“Someone can go get tested and get a negative result but it might be because the viral load in their system is not high enough to yet show on a positive test,” she explained. “But they could very well have the virus in their body.”
Binkley also has been worried by the number of younger patients showing up in recent Macon County virus statistics and fears it’s because people are leaving their masks at home and snuggling up past social distancing rules. Her uncompromising view is that, whatever we think of the statistics and how safe we feel, we’re going to be healthier, and some of us are going to live longer, if we just behave like everyone we meet has already got the disease.
She despairs watching images like those Sturgis riders who see not wearing masks and social distancing as a defiant act of pride in the face of a threat they don’t buy as real or restrictions on freedom they perceive as government overreach. But Binkley insists COVID-19, which has killed more than 169,000 of our fellow Americans coast to coast, according to the CDC, is real and deadly. And she said it’s going to take all of us acting together to control it while we wait for an effective vaccine.
“If someone grew up wanting to be a hero and someone who saves the day, now is their chance: make those simple choices and take those preventative measures and you can be that hero and help to literally save lives every day,” Binkley added.
Once someone is definitely sick, containment becomes the next order of battle. Contact tracing in Macon County has been carried out by a team of around 30 workers from the health department who, at stressed times, have been clocking 15 hour days trying to keep up with the work.
Binkley says it can take many hours, and maybe days, to run down all the contacts a sick person may have had. She said often exhausted workers have been steadfast in their efforts but help is on the way in the shape of some grant money that will pay for the hiring of 30 specialist contact tracers.
“And we're already started getting some of those people on board,” she said.
Treating the very sick falls to the hospitals in Macon County and both HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital say they are up to the task. In a statement, St. Mary’s spokesman Andrew Dilbeck said the facility continued to “improve our safety protocols around treatment of COVID-19 patients at the hospital.”
He said the focus now was on “preventing the spread of the virus, and educating colleagues and medical staff on the latest updates surrounding the pandemic.”
But the hospitals also have their own worries too, according to Drew Early, president and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital. The medical facility was recently dealing with 11 inpatient COVID-19 cases and that burden is added to the regular everyday work of treating all the usual miseries of human existence, from cancer to heart attacks and strokes.
And Early said hospitals do all this against a backdrop of revenue disruption as COVID concerns play havoc with elective surgery schedules and threaten to eat a gaping hole in the bottom line of many hospital budgets.
“Yes, absolutely, there has been a devastating effect on hospitals from the financial perspective and it’s something that’s going to take a long time for hospitals to recover from,” added Early. “We’re fortunate that the Memorial Health System is better positioned than many hospitals… however, the economic impact of this is a big deal — and I am not sure it’s done yet.”
The virus seems particularly adept at probing weaknesses and exposing problems in American society. One statistic in the virus numbers that no one is disputing is the toll the disease is taking on African-Americans compared to other racial groups.
Nationwide, Black people make up 13 percent of the population but account for 24 percent of COVID-19-related deaths. In Macon County, African-Americans represent about 18 percent of the population but almost 40 percent of the total virus infections.
“I can’t necessarily say 100 percent what is driving that,” Binkley said. But she notes a history of “health equity issues and health disparities” for African-Americans and other minority groups. She said the virus continues to emphasize we’ve got a long way to go to successfully treat what’s gone wrong, and continues to go wrong, with Black healthcare.
“Those health inequities continue to exist and the statistics show they are being exacerbated in this experience with COVID-19,” added Binkley.
