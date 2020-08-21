COVID-19 by the numbers: top Macon County health official says the stats don't lie

“No appointment necessary, you just show up,” said Binkley, who requested the unit to boost local testing capacity.

But as with so many things with COVID-19, you have to be careful in how you approach testing. Binkley, for example, said her department does not encourage people without symptoms, and only suspicions, to dash out and seek immediate testing.

“Someone can go get tested and get a negative result but it might be because the viral load in their system is not high enough to yet show on a positive test,” she explained. “But they could very well have the virus in their body.”

Binkley also has been worried by the number of younger patients showing up in recent Macon County virus statistics and fears it’s because people are leaving their masks at home and snuggling up past social distancing rules. Her uncompromising view is that, whatever we think of the statistics and how safe we feel, we’re going to be healthier, and some of us are going to live longer, if we just behave like everyone we meet has already got the disease.