COVID case prompts public shut down of Macon County Circuit Clerk's Office

DECATUR — A COVID-19 outbreak is prompting the closure to the public of the Macon County Circuit Clerk’s Office on Thursday and Friday.
Circuit Clerk Sherry Doty said Wednesday she was taking the action to help protect visitors and the remaining staff who will still be working and carrying out regular duties like filing emergency orders of protection, answering phone queries, emails and case e-filing.
Doty said her office had one confirmed infection and two other staffers had been tested and, she fears, are likely to be positive for the disease when the results come back.
“Those two were showing symptoms and I think they‘ve got it,” she added.
Doty said shutting the office down temporarily was a precaution while the results were awaited and to offer protection against further spread to both the public and staff. “I just want to try and keep everyone safe while the tests get done and we try to reorganize things,” Doty added, who supervises a total staff of 24.
She said the COVID-positive staffer works in bookkeeping. The employees with symptoms and awaiting test results work in the civil case section and the criminal case section.
The office where these workers were based is deep in the back of the Macon County Courthouse on the entry level. Doty said the front payment office near the main entrance would remain open to the public. “I know we’ve got people with child support who depend on that money, I know it's important to keep that office open,” added Doty.
What’s less clear is what will happen going forward if the number of infections among staff at the courthouse — which recently had a judge sick with the disease but who has since recovered — increases. Doty said she should know the results of the two staffers being tested Thursday and she would make her plans after that.
“The main thing right now is keeping the public safe and my staff safe,” she said.
Presiding Judge A.G. Webber IV said he was in touch with Doty several times a day and kept a careful watch on what was going on. He said, so far, what was happening was not disrupting the work of the court . “We’re all being patient and understanding and we’re able to conduct the business of the court so far,” he added.
“We don’t anticipate a two day closure of (the clerk’s office) will affect us perceptively but, if it goes on longer, it potentially could.”
Webber said all judges and the courtroom clerks who work closely with them were well but he did confirm that a court reporter is in quarantine after she tested positive.
He said screening at the courthouse, a mask mandate and extensive sanitizing had been effective in keeping the virus at bay. “So far we have avoided major problems and all I can do is hope our proactive measures and our luck hold,” he said.
Macon County has been suffering through a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 11.7% and 53 deaths out of 3,245 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
