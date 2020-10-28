COVID case prompts public shut down of Macon County Circuit Clerk's Office

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What’s less clear is what will happen going forward if the number of infections among staff at the courthouse — which recently had a judge sick with the disease but who has since recovered — increases. Doty said she should know the results of the two staffers being tested Thursday and she would make her plans after that.

“The main thing right now is keeping the public safe and my staff safe,” she said.

Presiding Judge A.G. Webber IV said he was in touch with Doty several times a day and kept a careful watch on what was going on. He said, so far, what was happening was not disrupting the work of the court . “We’re all being patient and understanding and we’re able to conduct the business of the court so far,” he added.

“We don’t anticipate a two day closure of (the clerk’s office) will affect us perceptively but, if it goes on longer, it potentially could.”

Webber said all judges and the courtroom clerks who work closely with them were well but he did confirm that a court reporter is in quarantine after she tested positive.